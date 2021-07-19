Mikey Garcia down for a fight with Gervonta Davis

Mikey Garcia says he’d be up for a fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis if it came his way. The former four-division world champion Mikey (40-1, 30 KOs) notes that Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) has got many things going for him in terms of power and being popular.

A fight between Mikey and Tank would likely bring in a lot of pay-per-view buys on SHOWTIME. Mikey will be turning 34 in December, and he hasn’t fought in a year and a half since his win over Jessie Vargas in February 2020.

With no fights scheduled, Mikey vs. Tank Davis would be an excellent fight for 2021. Mikey has been fighting just once a year since 2016, and he could miss out if he doesn’t get a fight signed.

Former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis could be next for Mikey, but we’ll have to see. With the inertia that Mikey has had over the last seven years, it’s difficult to say if the Prograis fight will occur.

It’s a risky fight for Mikey because Prograis can punch, and he’s a lot bigger than the guys that he’s fought through most of his career.

Mikey could have made so much more money than he has as a pro if he’d fought two to three times a year.

“I think so. He’s exciting, he’s strong, and he’s got a lot of fans,” said Mikey Garcia to Fighthype when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Gervonta Davis.

Regis Prograis vs Mikey Garcia date TBA pic.twitter.com/lXJf6D95q5 — Rougarou (@RPrograis) July 19, 2021

“He’s very popular. He [Tank] made the right adjustments. [Mario] Barrios was so much taller and right the longer reach,” said Mikey.

It would be interesting to see if Mikey could negotiate a fight with Tank. Given that Tank Davis’ promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr’s recent comments about keeping him fighting on in-house guys, it’s not realistic that Mikey would be allowed to fight him.

Hopefully, Mikey still isn’t chasing Manny Pacquiao to try and get a fight against him because that’s not going to happen. Pacquiao is likely to retire after facing Errol Spence Jr next month on August 21st.

The perception that some boxing fans have is that Mikey is just trying to hustle a big-money fight against guys like Pacquiao so that he can cash out. Fans wouldn’t think that if Mikey were staying active, winning world titles like other fighters.

Mikey did get a big payday against Errol Spence Jr in 2019, but he lost badly and looked too small.

Last year, Mikey defeated the past his best former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas by a 12 round decision. Vargas gave Mikey a lot of problems with his work rate. He took advantage of Mikey’s Broner-esque style of fighting in which he throws very few punches per round.

It’s safe to say that if Mikey were to fight a quality contender at 147 like Jaron Ennis or Vergil Ortiz Jr, he’d be soundly beaten.

“It took him [Tank] a couple of rounds, four rounds maybe five, and he started closing the gap,” said Mikey about Davis’ recent fight against Mario Barrios.

“Once he figured out the right timing and the right range, he turned it up and did some damage.

“It happened so fast,” said Mikey about an instant during the Davis-Barrios fight in which Tank looked stunned by a hard shot. Some fighters aren’t able to catch those split seconds when you might have possibly hurt your opponent.

“I don’t think he was hurt, but he was a little bit off-balance. That’s why Barrios didn’t go on the attack because Tank is dangerous. Barrios could have noticed that he wasn’t hurt, and he was smart not to follow up. It’s a dangerous thing to do with Tank’s punching power,” said Mikey.