Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin – live action results from Fresno, Ca

Mikey Garcia is fighting tonight in a tune-up bout against Matchroom Boxing promoted Sandor Martin in a 10-round bout in the main event on DAZN from Fresno, California. Boxing 247 will be giving updates below of tonight’s action from the Chukchansi Park, in Fresno, California.

Mikey wanted to fight Regis Prograis but the funds weren’t there to make the fight happen.

Results:

Undefeated light flyweight contender Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (14-0, 10 KOs) steamrolled over the hapless Alejandro Burgos (18-5-1, 15 KOs) by a fourth round knockout.

Rodriguez went after the weaker, slower Burgos in the fourth round, knocking him down twice to get the stoppage. The fight was halted at 1:23 of the fourth. The fight wasn’t competitive enough for it to be fun to watch.

Undefeated lightweight Brock Jarvis (20-0, 18 KOs) had a tougher than expected fight tonight in defeating Alejandro Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs) by a fifth round knockout.

The referee appeared to step in early while Frias was fighting back on the ropes. The time of the stoppage was at 2:04 of the fifth. Jarvis was badly hurt in the second round when Frias unloaded a storm of power shots on him.

You got to give Brock credit for making it out of the second round without getting knocked out.

After the fight, the 23-year-old Jarvis was booed by the sparse crowd at the Chukchansi Park when the results were announced. Jarvis has an exciting Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini style of fighting which makes him fun to watch.

Super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco (13-0, 10 KOs) defeated Lucas de Abreu (12-1, 11 KOs) by an 8th round stoppage.

The fight was halted at the 2:21 mark of the eighth round. The loss for the 28-year-old Brazilian Abreu was the first of his career.

Unbeaten middleweight prospect Nikita ‘White Chocolate’ Ababiy (11-0, 6 KOs) labored to an unimpressive eight round unanimous decision over Sanny Duversonne (11-5-2, 8 KOs).

It was a fun fight to watch Ababiy plodding forward and loading up on everything he threw in the fight, and not taking heed to get out of the way of Duversonne’s shots.

The judges were 80-72, 79-73, 77-75.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Matchroom will keep Ababiy part of their stable before they cut him adrift. He doesn’t look like he’s improving, and it’s doubtful that he’ll ever win a world title.

It’s unclear what the end game is for Matchroom in promoting Ababiy. Are they keeping him around because of his crude style of fighting or because of the way he looks?

It was reported that the combined money that was offered for the two fighters didn’t even match the $7 million that Mikey received for his last fight against Jessie Vargas in February 2020.

The fight will be taking place at a 145-lb catchweight, which was done for Mikey’s benefit because he wanted the match to be held at 147. Interestingly, Sandor (38-2, 13 KOs) looked more natural at the weight on Friday than Mikey, who looks like a chunky super featherweight.

It’s a decent opponent for the former four-division world champion Mikey (40-1, 30 KOs) to shake off the cobwebs that have gathered from his nearly two years of inactivity since his last fight.

“The budget wasn’t there. I also wanted the Regis Prograis fight more than any other fight,” said Mikey Garcia to Secondsout.”Unfortunately, things in boxing happen. That’s why fights in boxing don’t get done.

“We have to get back in the ring, though. I’ve got to get back. Eddie mentioned a few names, and I gave the okay to all three names. He proposed Sandor Martin, and we said, ‘Sure, let’s do it. At least it gets me back in the ring.’

“I don’t think it’s just a ‘fight.’ It’s a good match-up, and it gets me back in against a good opponent that is hungry to get a win over me to launch his career even higher. Casual boxing fans don’t know much about him [Sandor] yet, but this is his opportunity. I can’t take him lightly.