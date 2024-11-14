Mike Tyson HUMILIATES Jake Paul with Brutal Slap!

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson slapped an aggressive Jake Paul on the face hard during their attempted face-off on Thursday at the weigh-in.

This did NOT look staged on Tyson’s part, as the YouTuber Jake rushed him in a low stance like he would tackle him. Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) wasn’t about to let Paul get the jump on him, so he teed off with a slap that was thrown with full force, knocking Jake’s head sideways.

Again, this did not look like a fake, scripted move on either their part. Jake gave Tyson no choice but to slap him because he rushed him like an angry bull, looking to put him on the floor.

Mike Tyson looked satisfied after the slap as if to say, ‘Let that be a lesson to you and the pack that you run with, you no-talent YouTuber. No scurry back to the hole you crawled out of unless you want more of this.’

Tyson PUNKS Jake Paul

After the slap, Jake invited Tyson, 58, to hit him again, and it seemed like he was begging to be punished again by the great. It looked like some kind of sicko thing on Jake’s part, wanting to get belted against by the legend.

Needless to say, this little episode hinted what will happen on Friday night when Tyson and Jake square off in an eight-round main event. Tyson did not look like a 58-year-old man on stage. He resembled a 30-year-old who was coming to knock Paul into the next galaxy.

It didn’t look like Paul rolled with that slap, as it hit him flush, knocking his head sideways as if it were on a swivel.

Weigh-in Results

Jake Paul – 227.2

Mike Tyson – 228.4

“I’m f**** him up. He hits like a b****. It’s personal now. He must DIE,” said Jake Paul when interviewed after being slapped by Mike Tyson during their face-off after the weigh-in

During the interview, Jake Paul looked like he was about to blow a gasket, shouting at the poor interviewer Ariel Helwani, causing him to flinch in fear of being of dealing with him misplaced anger. It was pure WWE-esque at that moment, but Jake looked genuinely angry having been humiliated and punked by Tyson.

I wish someone could have put a blood pressure cuff on Jake Paul moments after that slap, because he looked like he was in a hypertensive crisis stage at 180/120, ready for intervention.