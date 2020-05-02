Mike Tyson Getting Plenty Of Attention Due To His “He’s Still Got It” Pad Work Video

How blindingly fast was the peak of Mike Tyson? With his amazingly fast hands capable of putting together a three, four, even five-punch combination in just over a second or so, Tyson was a lethal fighting machine, one that many felt would never be beaten. That was over 30 long years ago, yet Tyson has seemingly retained a good portion of his blazing hand speed.

A video clip has surfaced, and many boxing sites have picked up the link. Tyson, now aged 53, is seen working the pads and, well, wow! The speed of hand, the long since retired ex-champ displays, rekindles those memories, for sure. As has been written, speed cannot be faked. Tyson still has it. Watch the clip and see for yourself. Okay, none of this means Tyson can get back in there today and do anything. We cannot forget how the Tyson of 2005 was embarrassingly beaten by the big but slow (ever so slow) Kevin McBride.

Tyson is looking to get back in shape so he can box “some exhibitions for charity,” and that’s as far as Tyson can go today. Looking great on the pads is one thing, but what about taking a punch back? What about Tyson’s stamina today? No, there will be no comeback; Tyson’s too smart these days to try and launch one.

But the man who lit up the entire sport so beautifully back in the mid-1980s has given us a stark reminder of how fast and powerful he really was. How on earth did Buster Douglas beat Tyson? And as for McBride…well, crazy.

Even now, for a round or so, Tyson could still be very dangerous. Whoever it is that gets in the ring with him to make money for charity in the exhibition bouts had better hope the one-time “Baddest Man On The Planet” doesn’t suffer any flashbacks. Ask yourself, has any other retired heavyweight champ looked so fast when in their mid-50s? Not a chance.

Tyson is remembered as a great puncher, but his blinding speed always was his best asset.