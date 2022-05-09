Mike Ohan and Ryan Kielczweski Score Dominating Victories

The former New England welterweight champion, Mike “Bad Man” Ohan Jr. defeated Jose “El Chino” Aubel via a second-round technical knockout, in the main event. He dropped Aubel four times in the second. Ohan scored the first knockdown from a straight right to the head and then he dropped Aubel three more times via left hooks to the body. After the fourth knockdown, referee Thomas Clark had seen enough and stopped the fight at one minute and fifty-nine seconds. Ohan also dropped Aubel for a fifth time in the second round that referee Clark did not see. Ohan upped his record to 15-1, 9 KOs, in his second bout at junior welterweight. He has won six in a row. Ohan’s next fight is on August 6th. Aubel fell to 8-10, 7 KOs.

Photo by Emily Harney/Fightography

“Hometown Royalty” was promoted by Granite Chin Promotions, in association with Cappiello Boxing Promotions and Shearns Boxing Promotions from the Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. This was the first-ever boxing fight in Bridgewater. Granite Chin Promotions’ next fight card is June 25th at the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The former world-ranked lightweight, Ryan “The Polish Prince” Kielczweski obtained a dominating eight-round unanimous decision over Mario Lozano, in the co-feature. He won every round on all three judges’ scorecards (80-70, 80-70, and 80-70). Kielczweski controlled this one-sided bout, as he outworked and out-landed Lozano and landed just about whatever he threw. He also connected on more power shots.

Kielczweski dropped Lozano in the second and fourth round from a short right jab to the head and then a left hook to the head. From the fifth round on, Kielczweski appeared to be extremely frustrated with Lozano, as Lozano refused to throw any punches and ran around the ring, which prompted referee Jackie Morrell to repeatedly plead with Lozano to throw punches, much to the crowds’ delight. The 2008 National Golden Gloves silver medalist and two-time New England Golden Gloves title holder, got back into the win column, as he improved to 31-6, 11 KOs. Lozano dropped to 18-6-1, 9 KOs.

David Ribero, the winner of the 2020 New England Golden Gloves and the 2019 King of the Ring, and the regional Mike Tyson tournament was supposed to make his professional debut on this boxing card, however, his opponent Jader Alves backed out of their welterweight fight at the last moment.

Unbeaten light heavyweight prospect, Edet “Papito” Mkpanam scored three knockouts en route to a second-round technical knockout over Scott “Scotty Bombz” Lampert. He upped his record to 7-0, 6 KOs. This was his second bout this year (his other fight was in March) after not boxing for sixteen months, as he recovered from back-to-back surgeries from a torn retina in his right eye and a torn ligament in his shoulder. Lampert fell to 2-5, 2 KOs. The 2017 Rocky Marciano tournament champion and runner-up in the 2018 New England Golden Gloves, dropped Lampert in the second from a left hook to the body. Referee Clark stopped the fight at forty-seven seconds as Lampert was unable to beat his ten-second count. Mkpanam also dropped Lampert twice in the first round from a left hook to the body and then a left hook to the head.

Damon Towns scored a first-round technical knockout over Robert Bricks at one minute and forty-one seconds. The undefeated welterweight dropped Bricks via a hard left hook and Bricks was unable to beat referee Morrell’s ten-second count. Bricks remained on the canvas for a couple of minutes in a great deal of pain, after which, he slowly got up. Towns improved to 5-0, 4 KOs. Bricks dropped to 0-10.