Dmitry Bivol: “I want prove I’m better than” Canelo Alvarez in rematch

Dmitry Bivol says he wants to use his potential rematch with Canelo Alvarez to prove to the world that he really is a better fighter than him.

Beating Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wasn’t enough last Saturday night to quiet the doubters that WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is the superior fighter.

Canelo has yet to activate his rematch clause in the contract, and it remains to be seen if he’ll choose to face Bivol a second time. Bivol notes that sometimes fighters say things immediately after a fight when they’re “crazy” and not thinking clearly.

Once Canelo has had time to reflect and talk to his manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso, he’ll determine whether he wants to mix it up a second time with Bivol to try and get redemption for his 12-round unanimous decision last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With Canelo saying that he believed that he should have been given the victory, he may be content enough to walk away from the loss without attempting to avenge it.

To be sure, the three judges gave Canelo a huge favor by scoring the fight by 115-113, 115-113, and 115-113 scores. Bivol appeared to win by a 10-rounds to 2 scores.

“A jab is like the wheels of a car. You have to use it, and it helps everyone in every fight. I love the jab,” said Dmitry Bivol to Fighthype. “Boxers use the jab, and it’s the most important punch.

“The fight introduced me to the boxing fans,” Bivol continued. “I proved that I’m better than him. In the second fight, I want to really prove that I’m better than him. He’s the biggest name, but I’m better, I could be better.

“Of course, I can earn money more for the rematch, and more respect. Of course, after the fight, you want a rematch, but after a couple of hours [you reconsider]. You’re crazy after a fight.

“You take time to think about it. You say you want a rematch, or you want to fight Joshua because you’re excited.

“After you cool down, you try to think, ‘Maybe, it’s not my weight, maybe I should fight again. Maybe, I should fight in a different weight class. Maybe, I need one more fight to get confident and fight him again.

“Of course, you want a rematch, but I don’t know when and which weight class. He’s a champion of four divisions. Of course, he wants a rematch,” said Bivol about Canelo.

“I want four belts in the light heavyweight division. This is my dream to be undisputed champion. It’s a better way for me now. This is what I have wanted from the beginning of my career. I wanted four belts,” said Bivol.