Miguel Cotto and Sadam Ali quotes for Dec.2

Four-division world champion Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs) and WBA International Welterweight Champion Sadam “World Kid” Ali (25-1, 14 KOs) hosted a press conference today to formally announce their 12-round fight for Cotto’s WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship. The action will take place at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Cotto will make his 24th appearance on the network and his 10th showcase at MSG in the final fight of his historic career as one of the most decorated and significant Puerto Rican fighters in boxing history.

(Photo Credit: Matt Easley – Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions)





Below is what the fighters and their teams had to say at today’s press conference:

MIGUEL COTTO, Four-Division, Six Time World Champion, Future Hall of Famer and Current WBO Junior Middleweight Champion:

“It’s nice to be back. It is nice to be at this place; it made me the big boxer than I am now. All I can say is that I’m going to Los Angeles tonight to start my training camp. I’m going to do my best with Freddie, as always. I know Sadam Ali will do his best. We are going to bring a good show here on December 2.”

SADAM ALI, Current WBA International Welterweight Champion:

“I know I’m the underdog. I know a lot of the media are throwing bad words at me. But if you work hard, you never know what’s going to come. It’s not about the money. It’s about the opportunity. I know if I want to win, I have to come at 100 percent and fight smart. Cotto has tremendous power, so I’m going to fight smart. I’m going to use all of my abilities, my speed, my strength, my feet. I’m ready to shine. For those of you who don’t think I have a chance: all you got to do is wait and see. I promise you that you will see a great fight.”

ANDRE ROZIER, Trainer to Sadam Ali:

“We wanted to show the world that Sadam Ali is a special athlete. He is a special boxer. At this point, it’s been written that he doesn’t belong here or stand a chance. but we’re going to show the world that he does. He’s coming to win. It’s not a money thing. I told him, if he didn’t want to win the fight, then we don’t want the fight. It’s nothing more than. There is a stern test before us, but we plan to ascend to that challenge. We will be victorious.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

“This is a classic event: as one star says goodbye, another tries to fill the void. What can you say about Miguel Cotto that hasn’t already been said during his two decades in boxing?On December 2, Cotto will look to go out as a champion as he defends his WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship. Sadam Ali is a hungry fighter who is young and fresh, and he knows this is an amazing opportunity against a great legend. I know he will put on a great show. I’m very happy to announce that for every ticket sold, a portion of ticket sales will go to various charities that Miguel Cotto and his promotional company will choose.”





HECTOR SOTO, Vice President of Miguel Cotto Promotions:

“On December 2, Miguel Cotto will enter Madison Square Garden a champion and will leave a champion. And what else can we give to Puerto Rico, who is going through a terrible time right now than a victory from Miguel Cotto?”

PETER NELSON, Executive Vice President at HBO Sports:

“We commend what Oscar and Miguel Cotto Promotions are doing. This fight is an inflection point for the sport. We have a legend leaving the sport. Miguel began with HBO in 2003. This will be his 24th appearance on our network. This is a historic run. We’re excited to see this last fight with us. On the other side, we have a young, hungry fighter in Sadam Ali who is looking to be a world champion and moving up a weight class. He deserves recognition for stepping up and taking this fight.”

JOEL FISCHER, Executive Vice President of Marquee Events:

“I want to take this moment to welcome Miguel back to the Garden. This is his home. We are truly thrilled to host his last fight. We want to welcome him back for his tenth and final fight. I also want to welcome Sadam Ali back to the Garden. He has fought here several times, and even won the Golden Gloves here.”

Cotto vs. Ali, a 12-round fight for the Cotto’s WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle”, and Casa Mexico Tequila. The event will take place Saturday, December 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for Cotto vs. Ali are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100 and $50 and are on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com, www.goldenboytickets.com or www.MSG.com.