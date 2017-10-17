Dillian Whyte: Deontay Wilder might decide to fight Audley Harrison again instead of me!

British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has again put the boot in regarding WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder, whilst at the same time he has insisted his credentials for a shot at “The Bronze Bomber” will speak for themselves after he has beaten Robert Helenius on October 28.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Whyte, 21-1(16) said that after he beats Helenius on the upcoming Anthony Joshua-Carlos Takam bill in Cardiff (Takam replacing the injured Kubrat Pulev) Wilder will have to face him – either than or Wilder will “decide to fight Audley Harrison again.”





“I’m ready to rock. No-one can deny me a world title fight if I win this one,” Whyte said when speaking about the Helenius fight. “No-one can say I’m not ready or I haven’t fought anyone. No-one can ever say that. I’m highly ranked across the board and I’m fighting a legitimate contender. Wilder might decide to fight Audley Harrison again after this one, instead of me.”

Wilder, in his sole fight on British shores, crushed “A-Force” inside a single round back in April of 2013, ending the once highly touted southpaw’s career in the process. Whyte is certain he would give the unbeaten champ a far tougher time of things – either in the UK or in the US. But does Wilder have any interest in defending his belt against Whyte?

For now, Whyte, beaten only by reigning IBF/WBA heavyweight champ Joshua in a good fight almost two years ago, must get past Helenius, who has also lost just one fight (in an upset to Frenchman Johann Duhaupas). Whyte says he will stand and trade and “have a war” with Helenius if he has to do so, but that he may also use his skills in the fight.

The chief support to Joshua-Takam will see Whyte and Helenuis contest the WBC silver title and both men are suitably motivated, knowing that, on paper at least, they are one win away from a shot at the WBC crown. Who wins between Whyte and Helenius? That’s a tough one. So too will the fight be tough. Tough for both men as well as exciting for us fans.