Top Rank’s Future Star? Keyshawn Davis Challenges Berinchyk On February 14th

Top Rank made it official today by announcing that WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk will defend against their hoped-for next star, Keyshawn Davis, on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York. The event will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Keyshawn (12-0, 8 KOs) had already blabbed a long time ago that he’s challenging Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) for his WBO 135-lb title. So, it’s not a surprise except to the casual boxing fan who doesn’t follow the sport. Davis, 25, sees this as his long overdue coming out party after capturing a silver medal in the 2020 Olympics for the U.S.

Berinchyk’s Next Victim?

This fight will show whether Top Rank made the right decision by signing Keyshawn rather than Cuba’s Andy Cruz, his four-time conqueror. That would have been an obvious choice for Top Rank to sign rather than the guy he beat repeatedly in the amateur ranks, Keyshawn, but he’s not from the U.S.

They’re banking on Keyshawn’s massive hometown following in Norfolk, Virginia, and his gift of gab to help make him a star like they did with Tyson Fury. If Keyshawn loses to Berinchyk, Top Rank will need to figure out another backdoor route for him to win a belt and then milk it.

“I’m not going to make any big statements or shower my opponent with compliments,” Berinchyk said. “I’ll just say one thing: Don’t relax, dude! It won’t be an easy fight for you!”

Berinchyk already turned back Top Rank’s fighter, Emanuel Navarrete, in his last fight, defeating him by a 12 round split decision last May.

Some fans felt that Top Rank hoped that Navarrete would defeat Berinchyk, capture the WBO 135-lb belt, and then use it to lure Gervonta Davis into fighting him. If that was the idea, Berinchyk spoiled it by beating Navarrete, and now he’s in a position to knock off another of Top Rank’s hoped-for stars, Keyshawn.

It won’t be a big shock if Berinchyk wins because Keyshawn has been very beatable in fights against Nahir Albright and Miguel Madueno. Davis hand-picked his last opponent, little 5’5″ Gustavo Lemos from the 140-lb division, and looked good in beating the small, recently beaten fighter. It’s unclear why Keyshawn didn’t choose Andy Cruz, but I think we know the answer. Fear.

A Star Is Born?

“Keyshawn Davis has everything it takes to be a modern-day great, but he must first defeat an unbeaten, determined Ukrainian champion in Denys Berinchyk,” said Bob Arum.

“This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. A new era in the lightweight division begins,” said Keyshawn Davis.

Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer – Co-feature

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle

Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres

Abdullah Mason vs. Manuel Jaimes

Tiger Johnson vs. Quashawn Toler

Nico Ali Walsh vs. TBA