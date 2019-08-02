Conlan / Ruiz – Live Stream on ESPN+ & BT Sport on Saturday

Michael Conlan-Diego Alberto Ruiz to stream LIVE on ESPN+ beginning at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT





Michael Conlan will be using the incredible atmosphere generated inside the stunning Falls Park to his full advantage when he faces Diego Alberto Ruiz on tomorrow’s massive #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) faces Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) in front of a sold out crowd in Belfast, live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

There will be close to 10,000 passionate fans at the venue for Saturday’s huge event, and Conlan is ready to feed off that energy and produce a performance to remember.





Conlan told mtkglobal.com: “The energy from the fans is definitely something I’m going to use. As soon as I’m in the ring it will be straight back to business, but on the way to the ring I’ll be feeding off it all.

“I knew it was going to sell out, so I’m very proud and grateful to all the fans who bought tickets. It’s a fantastic night of boxing and something I’m looking forward to.

“We’ve had a great turnout all week and it’s an honour to have these people supporting me. Ruiz is not coming to lie down but I won’t either. The better the opponent the better I’m going to perform, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

Michael Conlan is ready for a special night

A massive crowd was in attendance at Belfast City Hall to witness Michael Conlan get put through his paces at the open workout ahead of Saturday’s historic #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Local hero Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) faces fearsome Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) at Falls Park, live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren, and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Conlan was overwhelmed with the support he received at the workout, and is excited to reward those loyal supporters with a performance to remember this weekend.

Conlan said: “It means the world to me. Having all of these fans come away from work to support me during the workouts is fantastic. The atmosphere around the fight has been phenomenal, and I can’t thank MTK Global, Feile an Phobail and Top Rank enough.

“Feile is a West Belfast festival, but with this fight it’s become about the entire country and now it’s going to be shown around the world. It’s amazing for me and for the city.

“I’m grateful to have the fight shown on these huge platforms, and for me I see that as a big achievement as I’m already doing that after only 11 fights, so it’s really special.

“An outdoors boxing event like this has never been done before in West Belfast, so for me to be the spearhead of it all is very humbling.”

The show had to go on. After Olympic nemesis Vladimir Nikitin bowed out due to injury, Michael “Mick” Conlan found a new opponent for his Belfast homecoming in Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs).

The veteran from Argentina will look to upset Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) in front of roughly 10,000 fans Saturday at Falls Park as part of the Féile an Phobail summer festival.

Conlan grew up a stone’s throw from the park, and his fight will be one of the festival’s major events.

As fight week kicks off, this is what Conlan, a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, had to say.

On Nikitin dropping out and what Ruiz brings to the table

“Having Diego Alberto Ruiz step in for Vladimir Nikitin didn’t really change how I approach the fight. I suspect Ruiz will come forward but maybe not as aggressively as Nikitin was going to.”

“For me, I wanted the toughest fighter we could get after Nikitin fell out, and that’s what I told Top Rank and MTK Global. Every fight to me is important, but I wanted to make sure the August 3 fight in West Belfast was going to entertain the huge crowd.”

On training with Adam Booth

“Adam and I work on so much every camp. I know I’m much better just since St. Patrick’s Day {when he defeated Ruben Garcia Hernandez at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden}. While we focus on every opponent and how to beat them, we’re truly working on getting better each camp and every day, so that when the time comes to fight for a world title, I’ll be ready.”

On the future

“I’m a humble person. There’s a lot of chatter coming from different fighters, some who are in a similar place as me in their careers and it’s getting a bit much, especially on social media. I prefer to let my performances speak for themselves.”

“I plan to fight again on St. Patrick’s Day at Madison Square Garden next year. It’s my favorite arena, and I love the atmosphere inside the arena and in New York City during fight week.”

“I could see a title fight against {IBF featherweight world champion} Josh Warrington coming to fruition within 12 months. It would be big anywhere in the UK or Ireland, but I’d love to have my first world championship fight at Madison Square Garden.”

Conlan-Ruiz will stream live on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The undercard stream will begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and stream only on ESPN+.