Michael Hunter Wants Alexander Povetkin Fight On Ruiz/Joshua Card In Saudi Arabia

Michael Hunter was in action last night in New York, having his sixth fight as a heavyweight since moving up from cruiserweight back in April of last year, and the 31 year old from Las Vegas picked up a good win as he scored a wide unanimous decision over Sergey Kuzmin. Now 18-1(12) (Hunter losing a decision to cruiserweight sensation Oleksandr Usyk in April of 2017 for his sole career blemish), Hunter won by three identical scores of 117-110.





Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Hunter wants to keep the momentum going and stay busy, and he wasted no time in calling for his next fight: one with Alexander Povetkin.

“I want to fight Povetkin in Saudi [Arabia, on the Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua card of December 7), Povetkin, you see me, I’m coming for you,” a victorious Hunter said on DAZN. “I want to be out there and continue to make my claim at heavyweight.”





Povetkin, who notched up a decent win over Hughie Fury in August, called out Tyson Fury shortly after improving to 35-2(24) but this fight seems unlikely. A Povetkin-Hunter fight, however, seems like a good fight that could be made. It will be a big event in Saudi Arabia in December, and Eddie Hearn has already stated how he would like to see Povetkin featured on the under-card. So why not Povetkin-Hunter?

Hunter has looked good in his six heavyweight fights; in his wins over Martin Bakole, Alexander Ustinov and Kuzmin in particular. Not a monster puncher, nor a huge heavyweight, Hunter is fast of hand, aggressive and quick on his feet. It remains to be seen if “The Bounty” can fulfil his goal of becoming a world champion (at 6’2” some say Hunter is not tall enough for giants Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury), but a win over former WBA heavyweight champ Povetkin would possibly see Hunter earn his chance.

Hunter throws plenty of punches and he is enjoyable to watch. Povetkin may be 40 years old and he may be closing in on retirement, but the Russian remains a top-class contender. A Hunter-Povetkin clash would prove very interesting, and of high quality for an under-card in Saudi Arabia on what Hearn says will be an epic night of boxing.