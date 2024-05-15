Cassius Chaney Vs. Michael Hunter On June 7

Heavyweight contender Cassius Chaney has confirmed on his FaceBook page how he will be fighting Michael Hunter on June 7th in Hollywood, Florida, and Chaney Vs. Hunter will contest the interim WBA heavyweight title. Of course, everyone knows Oleksandr Usyk is the current WBA heavyweight champion, and he will continue to be so unless he loses to Tyson Fury in the massive unification showdown on Saturday.

You can forget the strap that will somehow be on the line in June, but Chaney against Hunter is not a bad match up, and it could prove to be a good fight. It’s the latest Don King card, with Adrien Broner set to top the bill.

Chaney, now aged 36 and sporting a 23-1(16) record, is coming off a devastating KO win over Trevor Bryan, Chaney leaving Bryan in a bad way after icing him in the seventh round back in November of last year. Hunter is a year younger at 35 and he is currently 22-1-2(16). At his best, Hunter can be a real handful for anyone; see his stoppage win over Martin Bakole, his draw with Alexander Povetkin, and his at least fairly competitive decision loss to Usyk down at cruiserweight, this Hunter’s sole loss.

These two are pretty evenly matched, even if Hunter has fought the better quality of opposition. But Hunter has looked bad in a couple of his fights, his fortunate draw with Jerry Forrest for example. Hunter can blow hot and cold and it could be a case of which version of Hunter shows up on June 7. Chaney is the bigger man here, at 6’6” to Hunter’s 6’2.” Hunter is coming off a stoppage win over a grossly out of shape and overweight Ignacio Esparza, the win coming in March.

Hunter has never been stopped and neither has Chaney. Again, a solid match up that will hopefully result in a good fight. Neither guy seems to have too much time on their side and it’s a big opportunity both fighters have here. But to repeat, forget all about this fight being billed as a WBA heavyweight title fight.