Berlanga Embraces Gladiator Mindset, Prepares for ‘Do-or-Die’ War Against Canelo

Edgar Berlanga says he’s coming for war against unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, ready for a do-or-die battle until the living end on September 14th. In his mind, he’s ready to primitive on Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) like in the gladiator days, ready to slay the Mexican star in their fight, live on DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A Lifelong Warrior Mentality

Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) feels he’s got to see it that way for two reasons:

Canelo is coming to take his head off: His comments about showing “no compassion” indicate that he’s going to be looking to hurt Berlanga. Berlanga’s training has always been geared for war since day one. He can’t change how he’s always treated the sport for this fight. It’s instinctual now, and he sees it as war every time he enters the ring, knowing he could die.

“Boxing is tough and a dangerous sport. Me being respectful after a fight is signed is bull to me,” said Edgar Berlanga to Premier Boxing Champions on why he doesn’t see any reason to show respect to Canelo Alvarez ahead of their fight on September 14th.

It doesn’t pay off for any fighter to show respect for their opponent, and that’s especially important against a fighter with Canelo’s power and technical ability.

No Respect, No Remorse

Berlanga already got the fight, so he doesn’t have to worry about Canelo changing his mind about giving him the opportunity. If he wants to become a superstar or earn a massive money payday, he must defeat Canelo because there won’t be a second fight or an immediate big-money fight if he loses on September 14th.

“You’re trying to knock me out. He already had that envisioned just like me, training and thinking of knocking him out,” Berlanga continued. “It’s do or die. We’re gladiators. You got your sward. I got my sward. It’s the Gladiator Days 300.

“We’re going to go to war. You’re either going to cut my neck off, or I’m going to cut your neck off. That’s how it is, and that’s a fact,” said Berlanga.

Edgar spells out the cold, brutal reality of boxing, and he knows what he’s up against fighting Canelo Alvarez. He’s got to give it his best shot because this might be the only chance he ever gets.

Canelo’s True Intentions?

“Canelo said something important. ‘I’m not going to have compassion on you.’ That means you didn’t have compassion on Munguia. I believe you could have stopped Munguia. So I know this is personal,” said Marc Farrait, the trainer for Berlanga, at the Beverly Hills press conference.

If Canelo did take it easy on his last opponent, Jaime Munguia, due to him being a fellow Mexican, he clearly has no reason to hold back on the New Yorker from Puerto Rican heritage fighter Berlanga because there will be no guilt from beating him.

“We got to be ready for war, and Edgar is ready. I’m not going to stand up here and say we’re going to do this or do that. There are many guys that have sat in this seat and said that and they’ve come up short,” said Farrait.

“This guy [Canelo’] is coming to take your head off. Nothing like Munguia. Nothing like he fought [Jermell] Charlo. This guy is coming ready. So, we’re coming ready.”

Canelo will bring a full-on assault on September 14th, looking to add Berlanga’s head to his trophy case and move on to the next. Berlanga can’t afford to lose this fight because his career won’t rebound the same way Canelo’s would if he suffered a loss.