Sam Goodman Shines In Sydney, Stays On Track For Inoue – Boxing Results

Sam Goodman stayed unbeaten and stayed in control — even with blood streaming down his face.

The Aussie outboxed Cesar Vaca Espinoza from the opening bell, using sharp jabs, movement, and precision to dominate all ten rounds in front of a loud hometown crowd at Hordern Pavilion. A deep cut from an accidental headbutt late in the fight threatened to turn things, but Goodman held it together and closed strong.

The judges didn’t hesitate. Scores were wide — and deserved.

Goodman’s timing, composure, and control never slipped. He kept Espinoza from ever landing anything clean, and even when things got messy, he never let the fight escape him.

Now 21-0, Goodman remains firmly planted at the top of the super bantamweight division and in prime position to chase Naoya Inoue. The cut’s a concern — but his momentum is back.

Garside Scores Controversial Stoppage Over Bell

Harry Garside made a loud return to the lightweight scene, stopping Charlie Bell in six rounds — though not without debate.

Garside looked sharp all night, landing the cleaner shots and controlling the pace. Bell stayed tough, firing back even as the pressure mounted. But in the sixth, the ref jumped in and waved it off — with Bell still upright and trading.

Fans were split. Some cheered the stoppage. Others called it early. But Garside didn’t complain. He walked away with a TKO and a reminder to the division that he’s back.

A cut over his right eye needed five stitches afterward — the only blemish on an otherwise clean comeback.

Ivic Beats Vousiutu In Wild Heavyweight Brawl

The fight of the night wasn’t the main event. It was the war between Stevan Ivic and Toese Vousiutu for the Australian heavyweight title.

They went to war for ten rounds. Ivic dropped Vousiutu with a sledgehammer right hand in the sixth, but Vousiutu came storming back in the seventh, rocking Ivic and nearly flipping the fight on its head.

The rest was all-out violence.

Both men emptied the tank. Massive hooks, wobbly legs, the crowd screaming through the final round. Somehow, Ivic survived the onslaught, rallied, and edged it on the cards — 96-94, 96-93 twice.

That win makes Ivic the new domestic king at heavyweight. International doors just swung open.

Fathi Flattens Ryan, Calls Out Zerafa

Mounir Fathi didn’t waste time.

The Queensland-based knockout artist crushed veteran Wade Ryan with a third-round KO in their super welterweight scrap. Fathi boxed smart early, then detonated a brutal right hand that ended it cold.

After the fight, Fathi went straight to the mic and called out Michael Zerafa — no hesitation, no filter.

He’s young, explosive, and wants the big names now. After a finish like that, he’s earned the call-up.

Full Fight Results