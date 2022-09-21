Mayweather-McGregor Rematch In 2023; Floyd Says He’d “Prefer An Exhibition To A Real Fight”

Floyd Mayweather is looking to keep the exhibition gravy train running for as long as he can (and for as long as people are willing to pay good money to see him box exhibition events). “Money” will engage in another exhibition bout this Saturday with Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura. And Mayweather says he is in talks with Conor McGregor for a return of their massively hyped 2017 encounter, to go ahead sometime next year.

But will Mayweather-McGregor II be a real fight or an exhibition? Guess which Mayweather wants? Floyd, in speaking about the potential rerun with the Irishman, didn’t even try to talk tough, coming flat-out saying he “prefers an exhibition,” because, get this, “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.”

Why on earth anyone would be willing to pay to see Mayweather box in an event where he basically has zero chance of losing, of being tested, heck, of even getting hit, is beyond some of us. At least Mayweather is being honest about it.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun,” Mayweather said in speaking with The Mail. “Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023. We don’t know if it’s going to be a real fight or an exhibition. There’s been talk of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fight where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kind of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

So basically, fights – if you wish to go as far as calling them that – with zero drama? Hey, you can’t blame Mayweather for picking up a bundle for each and every exhibition bout he has, can you? But to repeat, who on earth is willing to pay for these types of events again and again and again?

McGregor had almost no chance when he fought Floyd “for real,” five years ago, at least this is what most people said and felt. What if anything, can McGregor do in any exhibition bout with Mayweather? Really, what is the point?

Will YOU be buying a Mayweather-McGregor II if it happens?