Matchroom with Big Plans for ‘Special’ Subriel Matias

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is over the moon with his signing of IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs).

Hearn is literally gushing about his options for the exciting Puerto Rican fighter, and he already has a list of top names in the 140-lb division that he’d like to match him against immediately.

The X-Factor

“As a promoter, when you sign a fighter that you can just put in any fight in the world and be confident that he has the ability, the power, and the mindset to beat anyone in the division, Subriel can do it,” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing about signing IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias.

Adding Matias to Matchroom’s stable gives Hearn a fighter that he can confidently match against any top guy at 140 and believes he can come out on top.

The downside of Hearn signing Matias is the fact that he’s viewed as the boogeyman of the division, a fighter that many talented guys want no part of, especially after his recent stoppage of the unbeaten slugger Shohjahon Ergashev last November.

“This is a guy that has unbelievable power,” said Hearn about Matias. “Pound-for-pound, he’s one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. He has ice running through his veins. This kid is very special and we’re going to put something very special for him in the next couple of months. News of that is coming soon,” Hearn continued about Subriel Matias.

Teofimo Lopez: The Dream Match

“I want him to fight all the big fights at 140 lbs. Obviously, you’ve got the winner of Haney vs. Ryan Garcia. Oh man, just give me Teofimo Lopez, please. If you’re watching this, Teofimo Lopez. Please fight Subriel Matias. It’ll make me smile. So, there are a lot of fun nights for him,” said Hearn.

Teofimo, WBO 140-lb champion, has made excuses for why he can’t fight Matias, and there’s a belief that he doesn’t fancy taking the fight. Moreover, Top Rank would likely block the idea of matching Teofimo against Matias after the way Teo performed against Jamaine Ortiz last Thursday night.

That fight showed that Bob Arum of Top Rank needs to protect Teofimo and keep him away from anyone with ability.