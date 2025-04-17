Martin Bakole Confident Ahead Of Must-Win Return Against Efe Ajagba, Says He’ll Fight For A World Title Next Year

Heavyweight giant Martin Bakole needs an emphatic ‘I’m back!’ performance against Efe Ajagba, whom he will meet in a very interesting heavyweight collision on the Canelo-Scull card a few weeks from now.

Bakole, who as he says himself “took a risk” by stepping in to fight a fully fit Joseph Parker at ludicrously short-notice, this when Daniel Dubois was unable to go ahead with his fight with Parker, needs to show us all that there are no ill effects lingering due to that 2nd round KO loss.

And Bakole, 21-2(16) insists he will beat Ajagba, and that he will then fight for a world title, most likely next year sometime. Speaking with STV News, Bakole said Turki Alalshikh has verbally assured him that he will get a big-fight opportunity as long as he comes through okay against Ajagba, 20-1(14).

“I always take a risk. I took a risk against Parker, and now I’m taking a risk against Ajabga,” Bakole said. “This is what boxing is for. I’ll take it. Of course, I’ll get a world title shot. After Ajagba, I think I’ll be back in the queue, maybe number one again in the WBA. His Excellency promised me a world title fight. As soon as I beat Ajagba, I will come back in line again. I think maybe next year I’ll fight for the world title.”

It sure would be some story if Bakole did manage to bounce back from that quick blast-out at the hands of Parker to the extent that he beats Ajagba and then fights for a version of the world heavyweight title. But can Bakole do it? Did that KO loss from Parker put a dent in Bakole and his future punch resistance? We just don’t know. On the other hand, Bakole might come back stronger, mentally more so than physically, and put the short-notice loss well and truly behind him.

The Bakole-Ajagba fight might be the best fight on the whole May 3 card. Even if, in the opinion of plenty of fans (who really have criticised the pay-per-view fee for the Canelo-Scull card in Riyadh), that’s not saying too much.

Who wins and how when Bakole and Ajagba rumble in what could prove to be a hectic, fun night of heavyweight action?