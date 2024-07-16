Martin Bakole: “100 Percent, Believe Me, I Will KO Jared Anderson”

Whether or not you agree with promoter Eddie Hearn when he says the upcoming August 3 card in Los Angeles is “the best card ever in America,” it has to be agreed that the card is a heck of a great one – with, of course, Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov headlining the stacked card. Fans who pay for this will get their money’s worth, with other superb fighters such as Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, Andy Ruiz, David Morrell, and Andy Cruz in action on the night.

But one of the most exciting fights, not only of the night but possibly of this year, will see unbeaten US heavyweight hope Jared Anderson take on Congolese big man Martin Bakole. This is a real test for “The Real Big Baby,” while for the once beaten Bakole, the fight is, as he says himself, the ultimate opportunity.

Speaking today on Sky Sports, Bakole said he will “100 percent” get the KO win over Anderson. The 30-year-old said this is the result he has got to get. Anderson is the favorite heading into this one, yet we all know anything can and often does happen in heavyweight boxing.

Some see 24-year-old Toledo Anderson, currently 17-0(15), as the heir apparent to the heavyweight throne. Bakole, 20-1(15), feels otherwise. Bakole, who has won nine on the bounce since being stopped by Michael Hunter back in October 2018, says we must believe him when he says he will knock Anderson out in L.A.

“100 percent, it’s going to happen, that is what I’m working hard for. That is what I have to do in America. I have to knock him out, so I will. 100 percent, believe me,” Bakole said. “I’ll push myself and do everything I have in my power to stop him.”

Bakole has shown raw power in some of his fights, while he has also shown up while carrying too much weight (over 300 pounds in one fight). If Bakole has done and is doing the hard work he spoke about, he will be a real handful for Anderson. Both heavyweights deserve credit for taking this risky fight, one that WILL end with a stoppage, one way or the other.

Most eyes will be on “Bud” Crawford on the night, but it could be that the second heavyweight fight of the night (after Andy Ruiz Vs. Jarrell Miller) steals the show.