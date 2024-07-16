Joshua’s Team Questions Dubois’ Absence from VADA Testing

Anthony Joshua’s management asked IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois’ promoters at Queensberry today why Dubois hadn’t signed up for VADA testing for their September 21st clash at Wembley Stadium in London.

If this is a move to try to get into Dubois’s mind to throw him off his game and distract him on September 21st, it’s not likely to work. Dubois will be coming into the ring with one thing in mind: to knock Joshua into the next galaxy 2.5 million light years away.

This suggests to some that Joshua’s people are starting to worry about what could happen to AJ against the young gun, Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) is the biggest puncher he’s faced since his fight against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, 2017.

Joshua was quite lucky to survive that fight without getting knocked out because, by all rights, he should have been if Wladimir had poured it on after knocking him down in the sixth. If Dubois gets Joshua hurt, he won’t choose to try and box his way to a decision the way Wladimir foolishly did.

Dubois, 26, feels that the 34-year-old Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) has had his day, and now it’s time for the young lion to take over the division as the rightful King. Joshua is the first of two that Dubois wants. After Joshua, he wants to finish off Tyson Fury and send him out to pasture.

“Coming through the adversity he came through in his last two fights probably gives him more of a chance,” said boxing expert Carl Frampton to BoxNation, talking about Daniel Dubois in his fight against Anthony Joshua on September 21st.

“I certainly think AJ is the favorite. They’re heavyweights, and Dubois is brave. What I can guarantee is someone gets knocked out, and someone gets knocked out in the first six rounds. I would have to favor AJ, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Dubois does it.

“They’re big athletic men, and anything can happen,” said Frampton on the Joshua vs. Dubois clash.