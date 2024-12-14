Marquis Taylor Overcomes Early Knockdown to Defend Title – Boxing Results

Marquis Taylor showcased resilience by overcoming an early knockdown to secure a unanimous decision win (98-91 on all three cards), defending his NABF Middleweight Title for the second time at BOXFEST XIII, streamed live on DAZN from Houston’s lively “Owl’s Nest.”

Despite a solid start where Taylor took the lead in the first couple of rounds, a well-placed right hand from Ivan Pandzic saw Taylor hit the deck, marking his first taste of the canvas as a pro. Yet, Taylor didn’t just bounce back; he took control, dictating the fight’s tempo with relentless pressure, overshadowing Pandzic’s attempts to keep up.

Wasn’t Taylor’s comeback a bit like a plot twist in a boxing movie? Under the guidance of his new coach, Shawn Porter, Taylor maintained his poise, with Porter’s calm demeanor proving pivotal in the corner, steering Taylor to execute their game plan flawlessly.

Inside the ring, Taylor made the fight gritty and impactful, consistently landing the heavier blows. Paulie Malignaggi, from ringside, reflected on Taylor’s unwavering focus and composure throughout the fight, something that didn’t waver even under duress.

Taylor is now eyeing bigger challenges, particularly setting his sights on a clash with Austin Williams. “I want Austin Williams next. Let’s go,” Taylor declared, aiming to elevate his career to the next stage.

In the co-main event, Oscar Perez remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory over Cristian Medina after eight intense rounds. Perez, the more active fighter from the start, mixed up his attack, landing significant body shots and maintaining his energy throughout the fight, even as both fighters unloaded in a fiercely contested final round.

On the undercard, Houston’s own Bre’yon Gorham extended his perfect record with a decisive third-round knockout over Alan Ayala. Gorham, dynamic from the get-go, executed a precise uppercut in the third, sealing his victory emphatically.

Giovanni Marquez also continued his undefeated streak with a dominant performance over Cristian Dominguez, showcasing his versatile boxing skills and solidifying his reputation as a fighter to watch.

The evening began with Troy Nash, Jr. making short work of David De Leon, achieving his first professional stoppage in the second round, delighting the local crowd and setting a high bar for the night’s ensuing battles.

Paulie Malignaggi, stepping in for Shawn Porter as the expert analyst, joined commentator Corey Erdman and the experienced Lupe Contreras in calling the night’s action, while Sofia Gutierrez provided real-time insights from ringside.

