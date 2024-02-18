Manny Pacquiao’s 2024 Olympic Dream A No-Go; The 45 Year Old Told He’s Too Old To Compete

As fight fans may recall, last year, living legend Manny Pacquiao let it be known he would try to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. For despite the fact that the 45 year old has been a pro boxer since way back in 1995, and despite the fact that Manny has achieved so, so much as a pro fighter, he still has, or had, a dream to represent his country at the Olympics.

But now, as per an official statement from International Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Pacquiao’s dream will not be realised as he has been ruled as too old to compete in the Summer Games in Paris, France.

“Too bad our beloved boxing icon is disqualified because of his age and that everyone needs to go through qualifiers, in all sports, to be able to participate in Paris,” Tolentino’s official statement reads.

Pac Man is certain to be upset at this news, at this ruling. And, to make Manny’s chances of appearing at The Games a total no-go, comes the additional news that he will not be allowed to qualify via the University rule, which is awarded to national athletes who didn’t get accepted to participate through the usual channels. This avenue has been closed off to Manny due to there having been too many athletes from his country being allowed to compete at the last two editions of the Olympics via the special ruling.

So, Pacquiao, if he does wish to fight again (and there has even been some talk of him possible fighting Terence Crawford, this from Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning guy Justin Fortune), will have to find another route. Pacquiao really wanted to compete at the Olympics, as he said to Rappler last year.

“From the beginning, I went to Manila to be part of the Philippine team, but I wasn’t picked, I was rejected….because they said I was not good,” Pac Man said. “My heart and desire is to claim a gold medal in the Olympics.”

Now, that chance will not be given. Some fans were supportive of Pacquiao’s dream when he first spoke of it, while others said the Olympic are for young, up and coming athletes, not former multi-weight world champions who have already achieved so much in sport.