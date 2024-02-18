Crawford’s Next Target: Could Tim Tszyu Be on the Menu?

Terence Crawford could wait on Tim Tszyu before fighting again now that his rematch with Errol Spence Jr. and his hopes of fighting Canelo Alvarez are off the table.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) has no interest in fighting his heir apparent IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to try and reclaim his title and become a two-time undisputed welterweight champ.

Rick Glaser believes that Crawford may wait for Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) to defeat Keith Thurman on March 30th in their fight on Amazon Prime PPV and then face him for his WBO junior middleweight title.

It’s not like Crawford will get the fight with Canelo he hoped for. Spence doesn’t seem interested in fighting Crawford again.

WBO Rules May Force Tszyu’s Hand

Glaser states that Crawford can use his status at the WBO welterweight to have the sanctioning body install him as Tszyu’s mandatory challenger at 154 with that organization, forcing Tim’s hand to defend his belt against him or give it up.

Crawford won’t have to twist Tszyu’s arm to get him to face him because that’s a fight that he would happily take. That would be a PPV-level fight for Tszyu, and it’s easily the best one he could hope to get after he deals with the 35-year-old Thurman.

If Crawford is slow in deciding what to do next, Spence may jump in front of him and take the fight with Tszyu for himself because it is a well-paying and winnable one for Errol.

Global Appeal of Crawford vs. Tszyu

There would be a lot of interest in a fight between Crawford and Tszyu, even without a belt being on the line. The WBO 154-lb belt would obviously be at stake, making it an interesting clash. Crawford would have his pound-for-pound position that he would be risking.

Tszyu must first defeat the highly motivated Thurman on March 30th, and you can bet that he will try every trick in the book to win this fight.