Amanda Serrano Continues To Lobby For 12X3-Min Rounds In Women’s Boxing, But Would Compromise For Katie Taylor Rematch

Multi-weight champion Amanda Serrano is, as her fans know, very much in favour of women’s boxing being competed on the same level as men’s boxing, with Serrano lobbying hard for 12X3-minute rounds in women’s boxing. Back in October, Serrano fought 12X3-minute rounds, this in her winning fight with Danila Ramos. Some people, the folks at the WBC for example, say they have safety concerns and will not agree to 12X3’s in women’s boxing, but Serrano wants equality.

However, Serrano, 46-2-1(30) and the ruling WBA/IBF/WBO female featherweight champion, has told Sky Sports that she would agree to 10X2-minute rounds if this is what it took to get Katie Taylor back in the ring with her. Taylor edged Serrano in a thrilling fight back in April of 2022, and fans have craved a rematch ever since. Serrano says she is certain she would KO Taylor in a return fight, and this is one of the reasons the 35 year old southpaw from Puerto Rico would agree to the shorter rounds with the shorter duration in a part-two.

“Seven-division world champion. The undisputed champion. Now it’s time to open the door for the women coming into the sport and helping the future of women’s boxing,” Serrano said. “I believe if you believe is something really a lot you have to take that stance. I believe that women should have a choice in fighting three, two [min rounds], or 12, 10 [rounds in a fight], whatever they feel like. I believe in it and I hope that other women do believe that we do have a choice. For Katie, if she doesn’t want to do three minutes, I will accept it and do the two – because I think this time I will get the knockout!”

Serrano will next see action on March 2, when she will face Nina Meinke. Taylor is likely to face Chantelle Cameron in their anticipated rubber-match. However, as long as both ladies are still active, the clamour for a Taylor-Serrano II will be there. Either 12X3-minute rounds, or 10X2-minute sessions, we fans want to see this rivalry revisited.

Neither champion has all that much time on their side, Taylor being 37, and the biggest and best fights are surely what both warriors want as they close in on retirement. Maybe, in fact hopefully, Taylor, if she can beat Cameron again, will meet Serrano, if she gets past Meinke okay, in a big rematch, either this year or next year.

Serrano Vs. Meinke will take place at the 18,000 capacity Coliseo Joe Agrelot in San Juan, and it will be scheduled for 12X3-minute rounds.