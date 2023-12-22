It’s been said that Manny Pacquiao might just be the most generous pro fighter of them all. We’ve all heard about the vast amounts of money the living legend has handed, and continues to hand, to various charities. And now, as per a news story from Rappler, the recently turned 45-year-old great who may or may not fight again, has seen to it that his countrymen and women will be able to watch the December 26 fight between Filipino Marlon Tapales and Naoya Inoue, on free TV.

Pacquiao’s MP Promotions has joined up with Cignal TV and Arena Plus to air the four-belt 122 pound unification showdown live into millions of homes in the Philippines.

“This is my gift to the Filipinos, for them to be able to watch Marlon’s bid to become the first undisputed champion in Philippine boxing history,” Manny said.

Tapales, a big underdog going into the fight with the Japanese superstar he will be facing in Tokyo, will indeed do something even the great Pac Man was unable to do if he defeats “The Monster” on Boxing Day, and that’s become the very first undisputed champion from the Philippines. It will be a tense night in the Philippines, with the masses all huddled around the TV sets, hoping their latest hero can do it. Live coverage will start at a peak 7 PM local time in the Philippines, so many millions will no doubt tune in.

31-year-old southpaw Tapales, currently 37-3(19) says he has trained for the fight of his life here, with “Nightmare” also stating how “somebody will likely fall…….it’s either him or me.” With an entire country in his corner, Tapales will not in any way lack motivation, far from it.

It’s great that Pacquiao’s generosity has seen to it that all Filipino’s, no matter their financial position, will be able to cheer Tapales on. The world really could do with more selfless, caring people like Manny Pacquiao.

Now, can Tapales pull it off and become the first man to defeat Inoue, 25-0(22)? That might be asking too much. But Tapales can be expected to give his all trying. The December 26 fight could prove to be one of the most exciting battles of the year. Inoue is the pick to win, but some fans do think Tapales will make Inoue work very hard in this fight.

Pick: Inoue by late stoppage in a great fight that tests both men hard.