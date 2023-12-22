Joshua, Wallin, Wilder, Parker, Miller, Dubois Official DAZN Weigh-In Results

It was a pretty lively weigh-in today in Riyadh, with the three headlining fights, all of them in the heavyweight division, seeing some pushing, some intense staring, and with some great comments unleashed.

Ahead of the fight that might prove to be the most fun fight of the fight, this between Jarrell Miller and Daniel Dubois, both guys looked to be in good shape, even if “Big Baby” tipped-in at a whopping 333 pounds. Dubois, who scaled 239, was greeted by a hefty shove from Miller as the two went face-to-face. Miller, who really has tried to get inside Dubois’ head by calling him a “two-time quitter,” unleashed some more insults today.

“He’s a shrimp and he’s gonna get cooked,” Miller said of Dubois.

“Dynamite” shot back, somewhat confusingly, with the younger man yelling how “this is Africa, we slaughter lambs out here!”

Dubois, clearly angry over the way Miller put his hands on him, bungled his words by somehow forgetting he is actually in Saudi Arabia, but the bad blood between these two is a real as it gets. This one will be fun!

Deontay Wilder looked sleek, some would say skinny, as he tipped-in at 213 for his fight with Joseph Parker, who came in at 245.3. Both men had the right look in their eyes as they faced-off, but there was no pushing or shoving here. Both men are predicting a KO win.

“We will fight fire with fire,” Andy Lee, Parker’s trainer said. “We expect it [a KO win].”

Wilder, who is calling himself “Dr. Sleep” for this fight, said it will end badly for Parker if he does trade with him.

“He’s never felt the power I possess,” Wilder said of Parker. “Wham-bam, goodnight.”

“Joseph has the perfect style for Deontay to look spectacular,” Malik Scott, Wilder’s trainer said. “213, 214 is the weight where he has done his most decapitation work!”

Anthony Joshua looked in typically great condition as he scaled 251, while his opponent Otto Wallin tipped-in at a ready 238.6. Both men appear extremely confident, and both are of course predicting a win.

Today’s other official weights:

Dmitry Bivol 174.6 Vs. Lyndon Arthur 174.2

Arslanbek Makhmudov 262 Vs. Agit Kabayel 241.3

Jai Opetaia 198.4 Vs. Ellis Zorro 197.4

Filip Hrgovic 246 Vs. Mark De Mori 242.6

Frank Sanchez 238 Vs. Junior Fa 278.9