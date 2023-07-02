Makhmudov’s U.S. Debut Ends with TKO Victory – Boxing Results

Arslanbek Makhmudov & Abdullah Mason Shine in Televised Co-Features

Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) launched his U.S. journey with an impressive win, securing his NABF heavyweight title with a second-round TKO against the undefeated Raphael Akpejiori (15-1, 14 KOs).

Both fighters marched into the ring with an impressive collective record of 31-0. The 34-year-old Arslanbek wobbled Akpejiori with a swift sequence of blows, spearheaded by a right uppercut – a punch he has perfected over time.

The Nigerian fighter found himself on the canvas once again during the final moments of the first round. Despite his shaky resurgence, he continued, only to be grounded once more in the second round, leading referee Wes Melton to halt the match deeming Akpejiori incapable of carrying on.

Cleveland-born southpaw Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) emerged victorious over Brazil’s Alex de Oliveira (20-5, 14 KOs) via a second-round TKO. The gifted 19-year-old bombarded Oliveira with rapid jabs in the opening round, further hammering him with a body blow. In the succeeding round, he declared an end to the contest with a series of left-power punches.

Mason exclaimed, “It was spectacular. The entire training camp was exhilarating. As of now, my potential is limitless. I’m hyper-focused and pushing my limits.”

Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs), the 2020 U.S. Olympian, successfully deflected another hard challenge tonight, securing an eight-round decision against Jonathan Montrel (15-2, 10 KOs). Johnson fought a disciplined match, stunning Montrel with hefty right punches in the later rounds. Final Scores: 80-72 3x.

The remaining fights saw victories across categories for Dante Benjamin Jr., DeAndre Ware, Rance Ward, Tyler McCreary, and Puerto Rico’s Nicklaus Flaz, with each demonstrating exceptional grit, skill, and determination, contributing to an action-filled night of boxing that enthralled the audience and left them anticipating more.