Luis Ortiz to return to action this Friday, will face little-known Daniel Martz in Florida

Unbeaten Cuban heavyweight Luis Ortiz, who was recently cleared to fight by the WBC – the governing body agreeing how “King Kong” was guilty of taking medication for high blood pressure and nothing more and that this was the reason he failed a drugs test ahead of his aborted November fight with Deontay Wilder – will return this Friday night in Florida.

The 38 year old southpaw with the 27-0(23) record will face little-known Daniel Martz, 16-5-1(13) on the under-card of the PBC card headlined by Jean Pascal-Ahmed Elbiali. Martz, a 27 year old big guy (6’7” and around 260 pounds) known as “The Mountain,” has been in with a few names: Joseph Parker and Bryant Jennings – but he was stopped by both, and quickly. Martz is coming off a win, a TKO over Tim Washington just over two weeks ago.





Ortiz, who is still aiming for that shot at Wilder and his WBC belt, will be having his first fight in almost a full year; the Cuban stopping Britain’s David Allen last December 10. But it’s fair to say that even if Ortiz is suffering from a significant case of ring-rust, it would be one big upset if Martz were to somehow pick up a win. But, in light of how plenty of fans are still dubious about Ortiz (he failed an earlier drugs test shortly after his one-round wipe out of Lateef Kayode back in September of 2014), a Martz win would likely be welcomed by many.

It won’t happen, instead look for Ortiz to win pretty much how he pleases. Ortiz retains his lofty ranking with the WBC – he is ranked No.3 behind Dillian Whyte and Dominic Breazeale – and he is still calling for that shot at “The Bronze Bomber.”

Whether or not the majority of fight fans believe Ortiz is deserving of a shot at any world champion’s belt is another thing entirely of course. But let’s face it: Ortiz is not planning on going away any time soon.