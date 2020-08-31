Lomachenko Vs. Lopez: “It’s The Most Excited He’s Ever Been For A Fight,” Loma’s Manager Says

Which year-end fight has you the most excited? It could be Errol Spence’s return against Danny Garcia, or maybe it’s one of the two (still to be announced) heavyweight title fights, either Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III or Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev.

For many, though, the one that has got them pumped up in a big way is the lightweight unification showdown that will go down at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas on October 17.

It’s Vasyl Lomachenko versus Teofimo Lopez, and not only are fans excited about this fight, but Loma himself is “the most excited he’s ever been for a fight,” according to his manager, Egis Klimas. Klimas spoke with ESPN.com, telling Steve Kim how the pound-for-pound best in the world “can’t wait” for the fight.

“He was in a very happy mood (when he arrived at LAX this weekend),” Klimas said of his fighter. “Everybody is excited. Loma just said a couple of words: Bob [Arum], I can’t wait for October 17. It’s the most excited he’s ever been for a fight because he says, ‘Finally, we are in a fight everyone is waiting for.’

Because even before, they were good fights, [but] people weren’t talking about it. But this fight Everybody is waiting for.”

Another reason Lomachenko, 14-1(10), might be excited and cannot wait for this fight is the trash-talking the undefeated Lopez has been coming out with. Lomachenko will not have taken kindly to Lopez’ vow to “smash him,” or the prediction of a win inside just three rounds, this made by Lopez’ father.

It’s a fascinating fight, that’s for sure – between the master boxer and the aggressive puncher. Klimas says that so far, “nobody has seen Vassily in the ring more than 65 percent,” that no fighter has been able to push Loma hard enough for him to need to bring out his best stuff.

If Lopez can push Lomachenko hard enough to bring out “80 or 90 percent” of his best stuff, Klimas says, Lopez will be rated as Lomachenko’s best opponent. But can Lopez, 15-0(12) do it? Lopez and his team are incredibly confident, that’s for darn sure. Will Lomachenko-Lopez turn out to be the most exciting fight of 2020?