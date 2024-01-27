Live Boxing Results Tonight: Munguia vs. Ryder

Tonight’s brawl between Jaime Munguia and John Ryder will be shown live on DAZN. The fightcard begins at 8 p.m. ET, or for our friends in the UK, the early risers can tune in at 1 a.m. on Sunday. As for the main event, the headline fighters are set to enter the ring around 11 p.m. ET, which means a 4 a.m. wake-up call for UK fans on Sunday.

Popular Golden Boy fighter Jaime Munguia looks to cement himself in position to fight Canelo Alvarez next in his clash against John Ryder tonight in a 12-round super middleweight bout in the main event live on DAZN at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

B247 will be here to give live updates & results of tonight.

Ryder: The Spoiler in the Shadows

Former two-time world title challenger Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) isn’t coming to roll over and make Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs), the favorite, look good tonight. He’s determined to win, and that the 27-year-old pampered Golden Boy Promotion’s fighters place in line to challenge Canelo Alvarez.

Munguia and his team have picked Ryder for a reason, obviously believing he’s a winnable opponent. Jaime could have chosen David Morrell, David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, and Christian Mbilli, but he wanted Ryder instead.

Some would see that as another example of Munguia and his team continuing their cherry-picking ways, which is why Jaime has built a 42-0 record without a loss.

Live Boxing on DAZN at 8:00 pm ET

Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder

Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez

Darius Fulghum vs. Alantez Fox

Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz

David Picasso vs. Erik Ruiz

Preliminary Action on DAZN at 6:00 pm ET

Daniel Garcia vs. Daniel Lugo

Gregory Morales vs. Ronal Ron

Gael Cabrera vs. Miguel Ceballos

Jonathan Canas vs. Kameeko Hall

Ryder Eager for Another Crack at the Title

“Canelo was the biggest threat to my career at the time. Now, it’s Jaime Munguia,” said John Ryder to DAZN Boxing about his clash tonight against Jaime Munguia in Phoenix. “A loss here would stop that for me.

“It’s about getting more big fights. I want another crack at a world title. I’m 35 years young right now, and I would love to end this career with a world title. So, I’ve got to get that win, first and foremost, and get another crack,” Ryder continued.

“Listen, 42 have tried, and 42 have failed [against Munguia]. It’s up to me now, 43, and I believe I’ll bring something different. I’m experienced. I’m probably at my best now for experience and knowledge of the fight game and what I’ve learned along the way.

“I’m going in there good. I’ve had a great camp. I’ll leave no stone unturned, and I’ve got great support. I’ll leave it all in the ring tonight,” said Ryder.

“He’s coming off a ‘Fight of the Year’ against Derevyanchenko. Is there anything that you picked up from the Derevyanchenko fight that you can do? “You have a similar stature, similar height, similar punching, and aggression,” said Sergio Mora to Ryder. “Is there anything that you picked up that you can use in this fight?

“That he can be hit. He’s there to be hit and he’ll be hit all night and he’ll keep plowing forward,” said Ryder on what he learned from watching Munguia’s contest against Sergiy Derevyanchenko last June.

“It’s about being patient, picking your shots, and being sensible at times,” said Ryder.

“What’s it like fighting away from home? You’ve done it a few times in America. What’s it like?” said Ade Oladipo.

Canelo Looks Large

“I enjoy it. I’m a family man, first and foremost. I like to be around my kids and see them in fight week, and it’s probably not the best thing for me,” said Ryder. “It’s time to be dialed in and focused. Here, being tucked away in the hotel, the team on me, it’s probably the best thing for me at this stage of my career.”

“I think the winner will go on and fight for a world title [against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez],” said Oladipo about tonight’s match between Munguia and Ryder.

“Jaime, you’re the A-side. The A-side usually chooses who they’re going to fight. Why did you choose John Ryder?”

Munguia: Confident and Ready for Another Showstopper

“He is a great fighter. He comes from a great fight [against Canelo last May] at 168. He’s a fighter that has shown that he can do things, big things, and we want that,” said Munguia on why he chose Ryder rather than someone else at 168.

“This fight, I picked it for the people. They deserve good fights, and this is a good fight.”

“You’re coming off a ‘Fight of the Year’ against Derevyanchenko. Did you see a similar style and similar strength and stature in John Ryder and Derevyanchenko?” said Sergio Mora.

“I think it’s going to be a better fight for myself,” said Munguia. “We did a great fight against Derevyanchenko, but now I think this is going go be s better fight for us. He’s a good fighter, but we’re ready and like I said, this fight is going to be better, especially from my side.”

“If we get a better fight than ‘The Fight of the Year’ last time, we’re already in it for 2024. Do you think you need a knockout to win and for Canelo and the big names to look your way and will be looking for it?” said Mora.

“That’s what a lot of people think. They think I need to knock him out, and I know I can knock him out. But I’m ready for 12 rounds,” said Munguis. It’s going to be a tough fight. He’s a tough fighter, but we’re ready for whatever.”

“I know you’re thinking about the next man, and the next man is John Ryder. But in the 168-lb division, there are so many fighters, not just Canelo,” said Ade. “There’s [David] Benavidez. There’s [Christian] Mbilli and David Morrell. If you come through and it’s not Canelo, who do you want to fight next?”

“Let’s start with [tonight]. This is a big challenge, and I believe I can conquer it. Whatever happens next is going to happen,” said Munguia, sounding like a politician, dodging a tough question by failing to answer it directly by giving his thoughts on who he could fight next if no Canelo lottery win.

“We cannot force it but first [tonight]. It’s a big challenge. Let’s move forward from [tonight], and once we win, we can look ahead,” said Munguia.