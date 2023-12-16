Live Boxing Results Tonight: Morrell vs. Agbeko

Super middleweights David Morrell & Sena Agbeko will square off tonight in Showtime’s final act in the main event as the broadcaster ends its boxing coverage after 37 years.

Undercard results for tonight’s action will be shown below.

Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs), the 25-year-old WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion, makes defense against Agebeko (28-2, 22 KOs) in the event that starts at 9:00 p.m. ET from Minnesota.

The entertaining Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) will look to avenge his loss from last March against Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) in a WBA lightweight title eliminator in the twelve round chief support bout on tonight’s card. Colbert beat Valenzuela by a ten round split decision in a fight that many boxing fans viewed as a robbery.

Complete card:

David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela

Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto

Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera

Kyrone Davis vs. Cruse Stewart

Lawrence King vs. Alex Theran

Morrell wanted to make a bigger splash in Showtime’s curtain call tonight by taking on ‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez, but he was turned down.

That would have been a far bigger fight than Benavidez’s recent dismal went against a washed 35-year-old Demetrius Andrade on November 25th, which reportedly brought in only 60K PPV buys on Showtime.

“No, Benavidez is talking. It’s not really. It’s bulls***. I didn’t say nothing because I don’t care,” said David Morrell to 210BoxingTv, reacting to team Benavidez saying he recently turned down a fight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

It was strange how Benavidez was eager to see Morrell move up to 175 to take on Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight title rather than fighting him. That would have been the logical thing for him to do rather than wanting Bivol to be the one who fought Morrell.

“Everybody is thinking I said no to Bivol. I know Bivol. He’s in the world junior competition and in my weight too. No, I never fought him. Yeah, I watched him. Easy,” said Morrell when asked how a fight between him and Bivol would play out.

“I like the guys from this country. Kazakhstan. For me, in my amateur career, every fight is with these guys. I know everybody in these countries. I respect everybody. These guys are strong, Kazakhstan and Russia.

“Yeah, of course, 100%,” said Morrell when asked if his style is perfect for fighters from Russia and Kazakhstan. Now, it’s better. I have the coaches and the conditioning. I have everything. In the amateurs, it’s only three rounds. Now, it’s twelve, so it’s different. You have more time to change the fight,” said Morrell.