Live Boxing Results Tonight: Lopez vs. Ortiz

Lopez vs Ortiz and Davis vs Pedraza will light up the airwaves live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ when the clock strikes 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Arena is the spot, with the bell ringing at 1:30 a.m. GMT. And for those who like to kick things off early, the undercard scraps will be streaming on ESPN+ from 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Teofimo Lopez makes his return tonight to defend his WBO light welterweight belt against Jamaine Ortiz in a rare Thursday night battle at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

B247 will provide updates & results below of the live boxing action on the card.

Fight Details

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas

Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom Riley

Art Barrera Jr vs. Mikey Portales

Can Lopez Regain His Form?

“Teofimo, there were a few times where you could question if he was mentally ready. You expected more with the consistency,” said boxing expert Teddy Atlas to ProBox TV about Teofimo Lopez being inconsistent over the last four years.

“So, the question is, what Teofimo are we getting? I know what we’re getting with Ortiz: a solid guy, not as explosive or talented in the punching department, but a guy where you’re going to have to beat him.

“Is Teofimo 100% ready? That’s what makes it a little bit more interesting for me,’ said Atlas.