Teofimo Lopez Wins Controversial Decision Over Ortiz in Underwhelming Display – Boxing results

WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) looked horrible, winning a highly questionable twelve-round unanimous decision against his more talented challenger Jamaine Ortiz (17-2-1, 8 KOs) on Thursday night in the main event on ESPN at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Although the crowd was pro-Teofimo, many of them booed the decision and seemed restless after the fight results were announced, knowing that their fighter had been given the undeserved win.

House Fighter Gets Win

Teofimo his all-time worst time, even poorer than he did in his loss to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021 and his controversial win over Sandor Martin.

Using the southpaw stance, Jamaine looked like a reincarnated Willie Pep. He outboxed Teofimo, making him look like an amateur inside the ring, dodging his shots and counting him with speedy lefts to the head.

The judges gave it to the house fighter, Teofimo giving it to him by the scores:

117-111: Wow

115-113

115-113

Fans on social media believe that Jamaine was robbed and deserved the win by a 10-2 or 118-110 score. That makes sense. He did outbox Teofimo the entire fight, making him.

Ortiz used movement and a speedy left hand to the head of Teofimo to dominate him throughout the fight. Jamaine’s hand speed and technical skills advantage over Teofimo were significant. He was much faster and far more skilled.

Teofimo, 26, was loading up on single shots rather than trying to throw combinations, and that made Jamaine’s job easy because he dodged the shots the entire fight.

Ortiz was cut over his left eye from a clash of head in the third, but it wasn’t an issue. His cutman did an excellent job of controlling the bleeding to keep the fight from being stopped.

Frustration for Lopez and Fans

There was a lack of action in the fight due to the movement of Ortiz, but it would have worked out badly for Teofimo if he had stood still and brawled because he was so much faster. When Ortiz stopped and brawled, he was machine-gunning Teofimo was combinations. It was embarrassing how bad Teofimo looked when Jamaine would exchange with him.