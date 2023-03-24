Liam Smith Wants To Know If Eubank Jr Will Fight Him Next Or Not; Lays Down Challenge To Conor Benn

Liam Smith, who stopped Chris Eubank Jr in a fight earlier this year, wants to know if Eubank will fight him next, in a rematch, or not. We all read how Eubank Jr activated the rematch clause he was armed with upon entering the ring to fight Smith, yet now, as Smith spoke about in speaking with IFL TV, there is talk of Eubank Jr fighting Conor Benn next in Abu Dhabi.

Understandably, Smith wants to know where he stands. The 34-year-old stated that if he doesn’t “get answers,” he may well move on and fight someone else other than Eubank, who he stopped in the fourth round in January. Also, Smith has issued Conor Benn with a challenge, or with a potential bet – that he cannot take Eubank Jr out quicker than he managed the job if he does fight him next.

“We’re gonna want answers, either you’re fighting us next or not,” Smith said of the Eubank Jr situation. “If not, see you later, we’ll pick another opponent, and we’ll go whatever way we’re gonna go. I’d rather retire than sell myself short, and that’s what seems to be trying to happen to me at the moment. But I’m sure we’ll get to the bottom of it.

“If it’s not a big-money fight next or a big name next, then I want to push to become a world champion again. I want to become a two-time world champion, or at least have a crack at it. But Conor Benn should be calling me out, and he’s not – I’ve just beat the man who he’s meant to fight (next). I hope he does fight Chris next, and I’ll bet him as much money as he wants he doesn’t do Chris earlier than I done him.”

Like the rest of us, Smith is quite interested to see who Benn fights next. But as for Smith himself, he should be told by Eubank Jr whether he does want the rematch with him or not. Smith should be the fighter in the driving seat here, not the other way around. But as for whether or not Benn could take Eubank Jr out quicker than Smith did, this is an interesting wager Smith has put forth. Will Benn take Smith up on his challenge?

Smith, 33-3-1(20) and a former WBO champ at 154 pounds, might get left in the shuffle as far as Eubank Jr, Conor Benn, and Kell Brook go. Maybe Smith should concentrate all his efforts on trying to become a world champion again.