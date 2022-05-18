Leonard Ellerbe says Ryan Garcia “F****ed off” chance for Tank Davis fight

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe says Ryan Garcia “f***ed off” the opportunity to make a fight between him and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis recently. Ellerbe says they tried to make the fight, but Ryan blew it.

Also, Ellerbe states that Golden Boy Promotions wanted no part of a fight between Ryan and Tank. Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) pulled out of the talks, saying that he was going to fight Manny Pacquiao.

That fight failed to happen, which gave boxing fans the impression that Ryan was never serious about wanting to fight Tank Davis.

The way that Ellerbe was talking on Tuesday, there likely won’t be any additional attempts to try and make a fight between Ryan and Tank Davis.

The 23-year-old Ryan has all kinds of bad luck when it comes to putting together compelling fights. Recently, Ryan got excited about fighting Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz after the WBC ordered him and the talented Mexican contender to battle in a lightweight title eliminator.

A week later, a dejected-sounding Ryan told his followers on social media that the fight with Pitbull Cruz won’t be happening because their management didn’t want the fight.

Last year, Ryan pulled out of fights against Javier Fortuna and Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr.

“Ryan Garcia is a good fighter. He f****d off that opportunity with Tank, and just as recently as a couple of months ago, we tried to make it prior to this [Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero],” said Leonard Ellerbe to Fighthype.

“Before the Rolly fight, more like the end of the year,” Ellerbe said when they attempted to make the fight between Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia. “Golden Boy wants no part of that!

“I’m telling you that it makes Ryan Garcia look bad; it makes their company because we know what it is. We got to focus on building our fighter. I don’t have to prove s*** against nobody. Again, we know what we’re doing,” said Ellerbe.

In hindsight, Ryan should have stuck it out and fought Tank Davis, Fortuna, and Jojo Diaz. Even if he got beat by all three, at least fans would know that he means what he says and he isn’t a flake.

“There’s all this nonsense out there because it’s a lot of jealousy,” said Ellerbe. “Fight who? Not one of these guys can sell out a venue. I’m just being honest. Name a name.

“Devin [Haney] is a tremendous fighter, and I hope he wins the fight [against George Kambosos Jr on June 5th]. I got nothing but respect for him and his pops. I hope they win the fight.

“You see where they’re at as far as making noise,” said Ellerbe.