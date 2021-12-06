Leonard Ellerbe says George Kambosos makes most money fighting Gervonta Davis

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe is finally expressing interest in a fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. He says the Australian makes the most money fighting Tank than other top 135-pounders.

Ellerbe and Mayweather Promotions will need to get active if they want to put together a fight between Tank and Kambosos Jr. because Eddie Hearn has already gotten off to a quick start in putting together a fight between WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney and George.

Kambosos makes the most money fighting Tank

“Tank was never hurt in the fight,” said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe to Secondsout in rebuking the comments from boxing fans on social media that they saw Gervonta hurt several times by Pitbull Cruz.

“Who does Kambosos make the most money with? So the biggest fight and the most money. Well, we’re just coming off a fight,” said Ellerbe when told that it doesn’t appear there’s a conversation going on to try and put together a fight between Tank Davis and Kambosos.

“It was more entertaining because he’s [Issac Cruz] is a tough, hard-nosed fighter with an aggressive style. He’s s come forward pressure fighter, but he’s going to be swinging at wild angles.

“Every time I looked around, he [Cruz] was missing and Tank running him into the ropes and turning him.

“That’s what he was doing; he was boxing,” said Ellerbe in putting his spin on what happened last Saturday night with Gervonta’s poor effort.

Kambosos can make the most money fighting Tank Davis (26-0, 24 KOs), but you can’t rule out Hearn making a considerable offer to bring the Australian to DAZN to face Haney.

Hearn needs this fight for Haney to turn him into a star, even if it’s a fake one. Haney needs a win over a top guy like Kambosos, and that’s a more winnable fight for him than if Devin were to face Tank or Vasily Lomachenkoo.

Haney would likely be overmatched against Tank and Lomachenko. Last Saturday, Haney struggled even against a bloated former super bantamweight Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr..

Ellerbe says Isaac Cruz beats the top lightweights

“Do I think he [Pitbull] would beat the top lightweights? I think he would. Experience,” said Ellerbe on what Tank Davis got from the fight with Cruz.

“Tank, he hurt his hand in the fight, no excuses. All the credit to Isaac Cruz for making it a very competitive fight, but Tank outboxed him.

“No,” said Ellerbe when asked if he could see a rematch between Gervonta and Pitbull Cruz. “Tank outboxed him, and I’m not going to say it was 11-1 or anything like that. It was a good competitive, solid fight and that doesn’t want a rematch. Tank outboxed him and beat him.

“I never had any concern, ‘Oh, Tank is losing this fight.’ There was never any doubt in my mind that he had won the fight,” said Ellerbe.

It doesn’t make Ellerbe look good with him trying to put a spin on what took place in the Davis vs. Cruz fight to give the impression that Gervonta easily won.

That wasn’t the case, and no matter what Ellerbe said, fans had their own eyes and saw what happened. Tank got exposed by the Mexican slugger and was lucky to win.

We’ll see if Ellerbe’s prediction of Pitbull Cruz beating the top lightweights is accurate as we move into the future.

At 23, Cruz will be around for a long time, so we should see him eventually take on the top lightweights like Vasily Lomachenko, Devin Haney, Richard Commey, Rolly Romero, Ryan Garcia, and Jorge Linares.

If Pitbull Cruz can beat some or all of those guys, it’ll make Tank Davis look a lot better because right now, he’s taking a lot of heat for the way he performed last Sunday night against the Mexican power puncher.