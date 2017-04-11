Left-Hook Lounge Mailbag: Ward, GGG, Lomachenko, & Klitschko/Joshua!!

Robbie N. (Texas): You can argue that Andre Ward lost (to Kovalev), we saw GGG look beatable against Jacobs, and Roman Gonzalez is obviously beatable, as well. What argument can be made against placing Lomachenko as #1 in your opinion?

Vito W.: I’ll give my thoughts, but as I’ve indicated before, I don’t subscribe to the ‘mythical’ angle. When we look at the text book definition of P4P, there’s no true angle for multiple men to wear that badge at one time. (For further explanation, please see past articles/mailbags where I’ve touched on that topic). As it relates to the ‘mythical’ perspective, I still think naysayers have an angle to keep him from the #1 spot, for the simple fact that he hasn’t done enough in the sport to claim the title. I think from a skill standpoint, what makes him most dangerous is the fact that he has an amazing offense to dispatch with that incredible footwork/defense. The last guy we saw deeply skilled on both offense and defense has some thinking he’s “TBE” (Mayweather). Loma has very similar attributes, and as a result, could create that same type of legacy.





The reason I can’t say he belongs in the #1 spot on the mythical P4P mantle right now is because there are too many men who have done far more for far longer to place him before them. You mention that we “can argue that Andre Ward loss to Kovalev”. Until we see what happens in the rematch, we have to settle for the fact that he was given the “W” by the “judges” that count. What I think sets Ward above Lomachenko as well as the fact that not only has he done far more for far longer, but he opted to give the man he had a close encounter with an immediate rematch to remove all doubt. Same as we saw with Mayweather and his close calls. Lomachenko has taken a loss and never faced the man who did it again. It’s easy to say that there’s no need to do it at this stage because Loma is on a different level, but here’s where that perspective flies south….

Walters and Russell Jr. are great names for his resume, but history taught us, you don’t outbox a guy as deft as Loma. The biggest mistake most make is thinking a “good fighter” will outbox a “skills-master”. Mayweather was a “skills-master”. Guys who tried to outbox him like Canelo and Oscar did well in spurts, but failed to win. Contrast that to the type of fighters who have the workrate to outwork you and the durability to outlast you (ala Margarito). Maidana and Castillo were NOWHERE NEAR AS SKILLED, yet they took Floyd to the brink. Salida was nowhere near as skilled, yet he took Loma to the brink. Styles make fights. So save the Russell Jr’s of the world. The only guys who have a shot to beat someone as skilled as Loma are the prototypes I just mentioned. Until he faces more of them, we won’t truly know how good he is.

Charles L. (Charlotte, NC): Everyone was on Ward’s case about giving Kovalev a rematch, but guys like Canelo, Golovkin, and many others seem to get a pass. What is your thoughts on the media picking and choosing who to give a pass to?

Vito W.: his is one of those arguments that can lead to the type of circular conversations that never seem to end, because they rarely lie in truth. Instead, they lie in fanaticism with angles that only result in bitterness and more division. I think this is one of those things that many in the media see, yet will never speak of. When Andre Ward was dealing with injuries and legal issues with his promoter, the dislike for him mounted more and more by the day due to his inactivity. No one seemed to understand, or care to understand what his plight may have been or how it paralleled with the reality. When he returned, they wanted him to face the best of the best, on short notice with not rest! Golovkin was allowed to take on questionable opposition that never pushed to aim higher.

Fast forward a couple years, and Ward has moved forward, conquering an even bigger mountain. The results came with question, so he immediately agreed to run it back. Golovkin has a stiff test, just as close, or some would agree even closer, yet those same biased network which shot down opposition being considered for a return to action by Ward seemed to have no problem allowing Golovkin to move on with no chance of redemption for his opponent. Canelo received this luxury with Lara. This is why I have so much respect for guys like the Mayweather’s and Ward’s of the world. They may not have styles that are the most fan friendly, but they certainly do the things that help cement their legacy, and they do them without coercion from the networks.

If Ward took the position against Kovalev that we’ve seen Golovkin take against Jacobs, he’d be banished to hell! I just think it’s a very unfortunate thing, and to be honest, quite disrespectful to those who truly want to be the best that are willing to put themselves and their reputations on the line.

Everard L. (Cleveland, OH): I’m a huge Anthony Joshua fan and I’d like to get your thoughts on his pending fight with Wladimir Klitschko?

Vito W.: I think the fight will be a bit of a dud, personally. For as long as we can remember, we’ve all waited to see Wladimir in a truly classic bout that tells us more than the last. Sadly, in victory, and in defeat (Fury), we saw more of the same. The blueprint to any Wladimir Klitschko bout is jab, jab, powerful cross, clinch. If the opponent has comparable length and reach, the clinches become more and more, and the optics become less and less (watchable). Vitali was a Heavyweight that, in my opinion, could have been dangerous in any era of the sport, to include the famed Ali/Foreman era. Wladimir? Not so much. What does that mean for Joshua? Nothing positive.

Guys like Wladimir spoil the style of most opponents. Most lack the discipline to stick to the type of gameplan you’d need to overcome such a style. For Joshua, the discipline question will be the operative angle. We know he has speed, we know he has power. Does he have the discipline to use them when the rare opportunity presents itself? Or will he hang himself like many others, trying to desperately to do something grand before becoming the unfortunate recipient of a powerful right hand? There are so many ways this bout could pan out. I’m not a betting man, but if I was, I’d say Wladimir’s overall health will have final say. A healthy Wladimir unaffected by rust will be enough to earn a points victory in an uneventful bout. A less-than-his-best Klitschko would result in a points win for Joshua. KO the “KO” talk. Fear of being stopped won’t allow Josh to take such risk.

