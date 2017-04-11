Canelo Vs. Chavez Jr: a KO one way or the other?

There will be much at stake between the two warriors who will clash on May 6. The huge Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Junior rumble, unofficially tagged, “The Battle of Mexico,” will see the the two stars fighting, above all else, for sheer pride. Quite literally, an entire country will be tuning in over the huge Mexican holiday that is Cinco de Mayo.

In the past, we’ve seen Chavez, the former WBC middleweight ruler, let himself down in fights due to his being either overweight or unfocused; even both. But “The Son of A Legend” has vowed to be at his absolute best for May 6, and so far he has kept his word, getting his body finely tuned, any excess weight almost gone ahead of the 164.5 catch-weight weigh-in.





Despite this, Canelo, in speaking with The Los Angeles Times, has predicted a KO win in his favour. Canelo, who will be fighting at his career heaviest next month, says the added weight has brought added strength and power.

“Everything’s going great. The camp has been great. I feel stronger,” Canelo told the newspaper. “I feel that now that I don’t have to cut weight, I feel more powerful. I can get more out of the training with less fatigue on the body. I have the power to knock him out when that opportunity occurs. I’m expecting the best Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I hope he is ready.”

Chavez had better be ready. Lose this one and lose it badly, and the former champ may have nowhere at world level to go. It really will be interesting to see how the weight the fight is fought at affects both men. Will Chavez be the stronger man in the ring, or, as he claims, will Canelo be an even better, stronger fighter than he has been? It’s quite scary to think Canelo, beaten only by the sheer boxing brilliance of Floyd Mayweather, could be even more destructive as a middleweight!

If he is, there will be no further excuses from the Canelo camp that the “King of Mexico” is not big enough to face world middleweight ruler GGG at a full 160 pounds. If he does KO Chavez Jr on May 6, the clamour for the September showdown between Canelo and Golovkin will be even bigger than it already is.

But of course, Canelo isn’t the only fighter with a KO win on his mind. Chavez Jr. too has predicted a short night on May 6.