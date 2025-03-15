Claressa Shields Has Doping Suspension Lifted

As fans may well recall, a while back news broke informing us that female star, multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields had tested positive for marijuana. Shields was absolutely resolute from the minute the reports came out that she did not, and does not, take marijuana.

And now, as per numerous news sources, Shields has had her doping suspension lifted. As per a news article from BBC Sport here in the UK, the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission which provisionally suspended Shields’ boxing licence, said the unbeaten fighter has now “provided evidence ” to show she is no threat to either the sport’s integrity or to the welfare and safety of a contestant.

Shields, who became the unified women’s champion at heavyweight with her dominant win over Danielle Perkins, took to social media to state that her critics are now “quiet.”

“But y’all a little quiet! Y’all was real loud about me ‘supposedly’ smoking marijuana and being suspended.” Shields wrote. “No worries! And still an undisputed heavyweight champion.”

But the story isn’t quite over yet. According to reports, Shields could still wind up having to pay a fine, or even more seriously, Shields – the self-proclaimed “GWOAT” – could see her decision win over Perkins changed to a no contest.

Only time will tell. However, as Shields says, her failed test only showed “traces” of marijuana. And while marijuana is a banned substance jn boxing, it in no way improves a fighter’s overall performance, and is merely a recreational drug.

Does the whole Shields being suspended, for a time at least, and seeing her good name slightly questioned, seem like a bunch of nothing to you, the way it does me?