Kubrat Pulev Vs. Vitor Belfort In “Triad Combat” Fight In The Works

The folks at Triller are soon to head into a new combat sport, called Triad Combat. Triad Combat will combine both boxing and MMA and the fights will take place in a triangular ring, with two-minute rounds (all other rules, such as size of gloves, etc are yet to be announced). And, according to Dan Rafael, a deal is being finalized for Kubrat Pulev and Vitor Belfort to get it on, with the two to fight in Triad Combat on November 27th in Arlington, Texas. Who knows what we can expect from this fight, and from future Triad Combat fights?

Pulev was last seen being hammered to a ninth round KO defeat by Anthony Joshua, this back in December of last year. MMA great Belfort was last seen taking out what was left of the once great Evander Holyfield, this “fight” going out on Triller in September. Pulev is now 40 years old, while Belfort is 44. Again, basically anything could happen in the upcoming fight (if it indeed goes ahead). It could prove to be fun, or the Triad Combat event could turn farcical – or worse.

Belfort, though, will almost certainly get a way tougher fight than he got in the Holyfield debacle, which didn’t even last a round. Pulev is past his best but he is an experienced heavyweight and he has only been beaten by the best (Wladimir Klitschko and Joshua). The November 27th fight could come down to who hits who first, wins. Or it could prove to be a case of who kicks who first, wins; to say nothing of takedowns and all the other MMA moves these two may have at their disposal.

Fan curiosity may well equal good viewing figures for this fight, and if the action turns out to be exciting and enjoyable to watch, who knows – Triad Combat could become a new sensation. Who wins when Pulev and Belfort fight? Who on earth knows! But it could turn out to be a whole lot of fun watching to find out.