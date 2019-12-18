Krzysztof Glowacki – Lawrence Okolie: Who Wins?

An interesting cruiserweight fight will take place some time early in 2020, with the vacant WBO title on the line. Former WBO champ Krzysztof Glowacki, last seen coming a cropper in that wild and crazy foul-fest with Mairis Breidis in June, will face unbeaten banger Lawrence Okolie, last seen winning the EBU European belt with a stoppage win over Yves Ngabu in October.





It’s an intriguing match-up to be sure. Is Okolie, 14-0(11) ready for someone as experienced and as tough as Glowacki, 31-2(19)? Or is the Polish warrior too good and too seasoned for the Londoner? Okolie has shown venemous power in fights and he has gained a fan following. Speaking with Sky Sports, Okolie said he hopes the fight will land somewhere in the U.S, that he would very much like to “go to the next level,” having already fought in big arenas in the U.K.

Glowacki, who has boxed in America more than once (including his great WBO title win over Marco Huck in 2015) and the 33 year old southpaw will doubtless be looking forward to the opportunity to regain his old belt. But how much did that ugly KO loss to Breidis take out of Glowacki? Beaten also by Oleksandr Usyk (this in a fair fight, Glowacki going down in points in 2016), Glowacki may or may not have a lot left to offer.

Some fans feel this fight has come too soon for the towering, 6’5” Okolie (exact date and venue to be confirmed), while others feel the time is just right. Whoever wins, it seems highly likely we will see an exciting battle when these two rumble. Okolie says he has been hugely inspired by Anthony Joshua’s recent revenge win over Andy Ruiz and that he is looking to get an “away win” over Glowacki. It will be interesting to see where this fight takes place.





Whoever wins, it seems it will likely be by KO or stoppage. Is Okolie ready for the best? Is Glowacki, who will be giving away a lot in both height and reach in this fight, still one of the best?