Krasniqi-Abraham quotes for this Saturday

SES Promotions held the final press conference for this Saturday’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Middleweight title eliminator between two-time world title challenger Robin Krasniqi and three-time, two-division world champion “King” Artur Abraham.

“Krasniqi vs. Abraham”, promoted by SES Promotions, is a presentation of Integrated Sports Media and FITE, airing live in North America from Congress Center in Ekfurt, Germany.





Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Krasniqi vs. Abraham” live in North America, starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH in the United States, as well as Rogers, Shaw and Sask Tel in Canada, also on the FITE app and website (www.Fite.tv), for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Outside of North America, “Krasniqi vs. Abraham” is being licensed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

Krasniqi (46-4, 17 KOs), rated No. 3 by the WBO, faces WBO No. 2-ranked Abraham (45-5, 30 KOs) in the 12-round main event to determine the mandatory challenger for reigning WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Gilberto Ramirez, of Mexico.

PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Robin Krasniqi: “I have the maximum respect for Arthur, a big name who has achieved everything. But in the ring, there can only be one winner. I’ve trained long and hard for my dream to become world champion. As always, I’ve been diligent and disciplined. Everything I’ve done in the last six months I’m going to show on Saturday. The reward is a clear victory and the chance to win a world championship fight!”

Arthur Abraham: “I’m a person who doesn’t speak so much, I let actions speak. I’ll show you in the ring how we have trained. I’m going to win and fight for the championship. After that, a few title defenses. But we are now focusing on this fight. Both boxers have a good level. The fans can look forward to it. No matter who is in front of me, they must be beaten…in the ring there is just one thing. I want to win and I will win!”

(l-R) – Robin Krasniqi & Arthur Abraham (picture by P. Gercke / Team SES)

Providing chief support in the 10-round co-feature is an interesting match for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Championship between undefeated prospect Tom Schwarz (18-0, 11 KOs), the WBO Youth champion, and Adnan “Bosnian Lion” Redzovic (17-1, 6 KOs).

In a battle of unbeaten light heavyweight prospects, Adam Deines (10-0-1, 5 KOs) faces Lukasz Golebiewski (8-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round bout on the undercard..

Additional fights or highlights may be shown, time permitting.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.