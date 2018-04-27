Abraham v Nielsen on Saturday, Weigh-In Results

Arthur Abraham (46-6, 30 KOs) and Patrick Nielsen (29-2, 14 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their crunch super middleweight clash for the WBO International title tomorrow night at the Baden Arena in Offenburg, Germany.





(Photo Credit: Sebastian Heger)

The former two-weight World Champion and his Danish stable-mate are both looking to revive their World title ambitions. The winner will be positioned for a World title eliminator, while the loser will be forced to reassess their career.

WBO International Super Middleweight Championship:

Arthur Abraham: 76.2 kg

Patrick Nielsen: 76.2 kg*

* Nielsen makes weight on second attempt





An action-packed undercard at the Baden Arena features German light heavyweight prospect Leon Bunn, professional debutant and hotly tipped amateur talent Abass Baraou, Dutch crossover star Nieky Holzken and Norwegian cruiserweight Kai Robin Havnaa.

Light Heavyweight – 8 Rounds:

Leon Bunn: 80.5 kg

Tomas Adamek: 80.5 kg

Super Middleweight – 8 Rounds:

Nieky Holzken: 76.8 kg

Bernard Donfack: 77.7 kg





Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:

Abass Baraou: 69.5 kg

Artur Mueller: 67.6 kg

Cruiserweight – 8 Rounds:

Kai Robin Havnaa: 90.0 kg

Frank Bluemle: 91.0 kg

Super Lightweight – 6 Rounds:

Andranik Hakobyan: 67.6 kg

Zoltan Szabo: 64.2 kg

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds:

James Kraft: 76.2 kg

Marco Miano: 73.5 kg

Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds:

Alshawa Abdulwahab: 57.8 kg

Rolan Petrovics: 59.8 kg

All the action will be available to watch live on Sport1 in Germany, TV3+ in Denmark and Viasport + in Norway. Limited tickets are still available online via www.eventime.de.