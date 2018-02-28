Kovalev-Mikhalkin & Bivol-Barrera quotes for Saturday

Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev – Two-Time Light Heavyweight World Champion

“I am hearing how everyone is saying how Mikhalkin is going to be easy, but we’ll see.”





“I think Bivol will win on Saturday night because he is much more experienced than Barrera.”

(Photo Credits: David Spagnolo/Main Events)

“My kids and Shabranskyy’s kids have not played in the park together since our fight (their kids actually played together at the park 5 days prior to Kovalev’s November 25 KO win over Shabranskyy).”

Igor Mikhalkin





“I trained very good and I feel very good. I know Kovalev and he will try the same style he always does – he will come and try to knock me out and I am prepared for that.”

“I’m very excited to fight at Madison Square Garden; it is like a dream come true and I promise to give the fans a good fight because I know there are many Russians that live in the area and many of them will be coming to the fight.”

Dmitry Bivol

Photo Credits: David Spagnolo/Main Events

Dmitry Bivol – WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion





“I know this is a big fight and I’m excited to get to fight a guy like Barrera. I’m glad I’m in a big fight because I trained very hard. I train like every fight is my last fight because every fight is the most important fight. On Saturday night, the fans will get to see what I am on all about.”

“I know Barrera is very strong and is a tough fighter. I had very good sparring partners to help me prepare for Barrera and that makes me believe that I will be the winner and stay champion.”

“After this, I want to fight the best fighters and I want to fight other champions so I can get more belts – whether that will be Kovalev or Stevenson. After this fight I will get with my team and we will decide who to fight next but I always want to fight the best but now I am only thinking about Barrera.”