David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. & Undercard Press Conference Summary

The tension between undefeated light heavyweight champions David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. reached its peak at Thursday’s final press conference. Both fighters made bold declarations ahead of their highly anticipated showdown this Saturday, February 1, headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This fight will determine the future of the light heavyweight division, with Benavidez defending his Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title and Morrell putting his WBA Light Heavyweight Title on the line.

Main Event: Benavidez vs. Morrell

Benavidez’s Statements

Benavidez wasted no time setting the tone for the fight:

“We’re finally here. I’ve trained extremely hard for this moment and now we’re ready.”

“I’m going in there to try to hurt him in every single round.”

“I have the strongest fighting spirit in all of boxing and you’re going to see what ‘El Monstro’ is made of on Saturday.”

He dismissed Morrell’s abilities and emphasized his own experience:

“I’ve fought way better fighters than him. Every fighter says the same thing before the fight, but after the fight, they all say ‘David Benavidez is the best’. That’s exactly what David Morrell will say.”

“They’re gonna see that I’m not the one to be played with.”

Reflecting on the heated exchange in Miami, he added:

“When he threw the belt at me in Miami, I thought that he was trying to find a way to get out of the fight.”

Morrell’s Response

Morrell fired back, making it clear he sees this as his moment to break the Benavidez hype:

“The name ‘the monster’ is nonsense. He talks a lot, but we’ll see what happens on Saturday night.”

“I wanted to fight Benavidez because I wanted to end all this ‘Monster’ stuff. Everyone he’s fought so far has either been on the verge of retirement or had to come up or come down in weight. I want to end the myth that he’s a monster.”

“I’m going to bust him up. You don’t disrespect people like this in boxing. You’re gonna see what I do to you on Saturday.”

Morrell also downplayed any talk of nerves:

“He’s used to everyone being afraid of him. I’m not one of those other fighters. I’m not going anywhere.”

“I don’t feel any pressure. There’s no spotlight that I’m afraid of. Anyone who knows anything about Cuban boxing knows that we’re up for whatever and we’re not afraid of anything.”

Co-Main Event: Figueroa vs. Fulton 2

The rematch between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton Jr. is another major attraction. Their first fight in 2021 was a thrilling battle, and both fighters are eager to prove themselves once again.

Figueroa is ready for war:

“I’m excited to run it back with Fulton and give the fans another Fight of the Year. That’s what it’s all about.”

“I feel great at this weight. I feel very strong and very complete at this weight. I’m explosive and I’m fast.”

“This is a whole different story than when we fought at 122 pounds. I’m coming to get my lick back.”

Fulton, now a more seasoned fighter, is focused solely on victory:

“My mindset is different this time. I’m a calmer person. I’ve grown as a person and as a fighter since we fought the first time.”

“My only objective is to get that victory and it doesn’t matter how it goes down or how I get it.”

“I will be a two-division world champion Saturday night. It has to end with my hand raised.”

Undercard Showdowns

The card also features a highly entertaining all-Mexican super lightweight fight between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Angel Fierro.

Cruz is confident in his preparation:

“This is going to be a great fight and I’ve come prepared to take the victory and go home as a winner.”

“My loss allowed me to become even stronger where I was already strong, and work on my weaknesses.”

Fierro sees this as his breakout moment:

“Isaac Cruz is a great fighter and I’m well aware that he’s tasted glory before, but it’s my time for glory now.”

“It’s gonna be an all-out war.”

The event will open with Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario in a 10-round middleweight fight.

Ramos is determined to make a statement:

“I’m coming to win and I’m gonna do it in spectacular fashion.”

“I’m coming for it all.”

Rosario, however, sees himself as the underdog ready to shock the world:

“I’m 100% confident that I’m going to win this fight.”

“I’m going to pull off a big upset that will resonate all around the world.”

Prelims & Additional Fights

Before the main PPV card begins, Prime Video will air preliminary fights for free.

Some notable names include:

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo (Featherweight bout)

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz (Middleweight bout)

Cuello is determined to prove himself:

“Winning is vital for me. That’s why I came prepared and eager to win.”

Olivo is motivated by his elite training:

“I had a lot of my training camp take place in Japan and I was able to spar with Naoya Inoue.”

Hernandez embraces the Cuba vs. Mexico rivalry:

“This is going to be a great fight between Cuba and Mexico.”

Ruiz is aiming for a knockout:

“This is my first time at this weight and I want to prove myself.”

Promoters & Trainers Speak

Key figures in the boxing world also weighed in on the event.

Jose Benavidez Sr. (Benavidez’s father & trainer):

“This Saturday night, it’s gonna be a great event with the best in boxing going into the ring.”

Ronnie Shields (Morrell’s trainer):

“This is what boxing is all about. It’s the best fighting the best.”

Tom Brown (TGB Promotions President):

“Trust me, this is going to be a very violent main event.”

Final Thoughts

With an explosive main event, an action-packed co-main, and a deep undercard, this PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video is set to deliver one of the most thrilling nights in boxing this year.

How to Watch: