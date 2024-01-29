Keyshawn Davis Vows to Silence doubters in Upcoming Fight Against Pedraza

Lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) wants to prove his doubters wrong when he faces the still-tough former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) in their ten-round ci-feature fight on February 8th at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Top Rank promoted 2020 U.S Olympian Keyshawn is bitter about the many boxing fans that have been downgrading his ability following his recent performance against Nahir Albright last October ten round no contest, which was initially ruled a victory for him but later changed to a no contest after he tested positive for marijuana

Dispelling Doubts:

Keyshawn feels that fans doubt his ability after the way he struggled against the little-known Albright and was hurt in the eighth round.

The performance was an eye-opener for some, showing that Top Rank may have wasted their money signing him. He’s arguably not even the third-best lightweight in their stable. Top Rank has these three talented lightweights ahead of Keyshawn:

Shakur Stevenson

Vasily Lomachenko

Raymond Muratalla

“I think people got me messed up, and I’m going to show them how tough I really am,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fighthype about his fight against Jose Pedraza on February 8th on ESPN.

Discrediting Recent Opponent

“I feel like this is the perfect time to show them, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. It was no threat that he showed me in the ring other than him having long arms,” said Keyshawn, discrediting his last opponent, Nahir Albright, who came close to beating him last October. Round by round, I was winning the rounds clearly.

“When I was in the ring fighting, I wasn’t like, ‘I got to do more.’ I wasn’t feeling like I was losing the fight or he was punching me too much. I was still in there comfortable. I just can’t wait until this Pedraza fight because maybe he’s going to get me out of my comfort zone. I’m coming in fighting. I’m not playing.

“I just feel like people have me messed up and they’re going to see how I’m coming. I don’t care. He accepted the fight. That’s a grown man,” said Keyshawn when asked if he believes the 34-year-old Pedraza is still in his prime.