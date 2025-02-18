Keyshawn Davis Says He’d “Love To Fight Tank,” But He’s Not Going To Chase Anyone

The 135 pound division is pretty hot right now, what with majorly talented fighters such as Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and Keyshawn Davis all fighting at the weight. Keyshawn has already made it abundantly clear he will never, ever fight his good buddy Shakur, but there are other potentially great fights out their for the recently crowned WBO lightweight champ.

Speaking again with The Ring, Davis, 14-0(9) and fresh off his impressive KO win over Denis Berinchyk, said he would “love” to get it on with Tank but he isn’t going to chase him – or anyone else for that matter.

“I’m not here to chase nobody,” Davis said to The Bible of Boxing. “If Tank wanna fight me, he woulda been sent me a contract. You know what I’m saying? I mean, I’m not saying I’m not wanting to fight him, but I’m not out here trying to get the Tank fight. I’m not out here trying to do that. At this point, at this level where I’m at right now, ‘The Businessman’ is literally creating his own lane right now. Like people wanna see me fight regardless.”

It is to be hoped Davis doesn’t go developing an ego to the extent that he gets to thinking he’s bigger than the sport, to the degree that feels he can fight just about anybody and the fans will always show up. Fans will always gravitate towards the best matchups, naturally. And Davis, as good as he may be, needs quality dance partners if he’s to sell out shows. Davis needs Tank, and Tank, 30-0(28) needs Davis. The best fight the best, this is how it has to be, especially these days with the stacked cards, made up of 50 50 fights or close to it, we have grown accustomed to seeing.

Davis might be the best out there at 135 right now, but he needs to defeat the likes of Tank, maybe Vasiliy Lomachenko if he comes back, and of course his amateur nemesis Andy Cruz, to prove it. Hopefully these fights will get made, with all parties being reasonable at the negotiating table.