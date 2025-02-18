This Saturday: THE Greatest Card In Boxing History?

Fight fans all over the world are currently braced for an epic, long, and at times, hopefully plenty of times, exciting night. This Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it will of course be “The Last Crescendo,” an immensely stacked DAZN PPV fight card that boasts no less than seven world title fights! The card, put on of course by Turki Alalshikh, has been referred to by plenty of people as THE greatest boxing card ever.

And maybe it is.

For sure, each of the even fights – Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol II, Daniel Dubois Vs. Joseph Parker, Shakur Stevenson Vs. Floyd Schofield, Carlos Adames Vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, Vergir Ortiz Jr Vs. Israil Madrimov, Zhilei Zhang Vs. Agit Kabayel, Joshua Buasti Vs. Callum Smith – could top a bill all on their lonesome. The fact that we are getting all of these fights on one card, for an incredibly reasonable P-P-V fee (just £19.99 here in the UK), is, well, incredible.

Some fans may be able to point to another card, one that perhaps took place many years ago, as being better than the feast of a card we will all enjoy on Saturday (at prime time in both the US and the UK), but it sure is tough to think of one off the top of one’s head.

Of the seven great matchups we have in store for Saturday, all fans no doubt have a favourite, one fight of the seven that they are most excited about seeing (for me, it’s the Zhang-Kabayel fight). But again, all seven fights are the result of great matchmaking, and as has also been pointed out, all seven fights are what could be called 50-50 fights, or pick ’em affairs.

Here’s a stab at picking Saturday night’s winners:

Bivol gets the close points win over Beterbiev in their light heavyweight rematch.

Kabayel chops down “Big Bang” Zhang for a stunning late stoppage win.

Dubois gets Parker out of there in the second half of their fight.Ortiz Jr edges Madrimov in a real war.

Adames wins a surprisingly wide decision over Sheeraz.

Stevenson wins an also wide decision over Schofield.

Buatsi and Smith box to a thrilling draw.

Who are YOU picking in each of these seven fights?