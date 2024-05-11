Keyshawn Davis Needs Interim Title at 140 to Get Teofimo Lopez Fight

Keyshawn Davis is still pushing hard for a fight against Teofimo Lopez this year. Davis is scheduled to fight on July 6th against Miguel Madueño (31-3, 28 KOs) in a 10-round contest on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Keyshawn, 25, is certainly big enough to compete at 140. When he rehydrates for his fights at lightweight, he looks like a 160-pounder. Davis looks big enough to fight at welterweight against killers like Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, but obviously, he doesn’t possess that kind of talent.

The fact that Keyshawn struggled against Nahir Albright suggests that he has a limited ceiling. Keyshawn is kind of a weight bully at lightweight, and if you take that away from him by putting him against fighters his own size, I don’t think it’s going to end well for him.

If Keyshawn moves up to 140, it might not be as easy for him, especially if he has to fight someone good for an interim title to put himself in position to get a title shot against Teofimo Lopez.

The 2020 U.S Olympian Keyshawn (10-0, 7 KOs) spoke to Teofimo recently and he says he was told that he needs to win an interim title at 140 in order for him to give him a title shot.

Teofimo (20-1, 13 KOs) holds the WBO light welterweight title, and currently doesn’t have an opponent picked out for his next fight after beating fellow Top Rank fighter Jamaine Ortiz by a controversial 12 round decision last February.

“What that man told me was, ‘Get an interim at 140, and we can make the fight happen this year.’ This is on camera, so we’ll see if Teo lives up to his words. I’m going to live up to it,” Keyshawn Davis told AB Boxing News about what Teofimo Lopez told him when he confronted him, asking for a fight.

“I want to fight Teofimo Lopez, man. I know that [Emanuel] Navarrete is getting a belt [WBO lightweight] at my weight class. So, I’d be willing to fight him for a belt, of course, but Teofimo, that’s who I want to fight.”