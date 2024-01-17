Hearn Shoots Down Lewis’ Suggestion for Parker-Zhang Over Joshua-Ngannou For Undisputed

Promoter Eddie Hearn let Lennox Lewis know today that his suggestion of the Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker being more worthy of fighting for the undisputed than the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight is noted, but His Excellency has already stated that he wants the Joshua-Ngannou victor to be the one that battles for that honor.

It’s a no-brainer that WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs), coming off two knockout wins over Joe Joyce, and Parker (34-3, 23 KOs), fresh off his lopsided win over Deontay Wilder, are meeting in a fight that should be the true decider to pick the guy that fights for the undisputed championship.

Zhang vs. Parker will fight on March 8th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the co-feature spot on the Joshua-Ngannou card.

Lewis posted earlier today that he feels that if Joshua gets a chance to fight for the undisputed championship after defeating ex-UFC champion Ngannou (0-1) and Otto Wallin, those two victories would be a weak manner for him to go into that clash.

Wallin looked something awful last December, and it would have been easy work for virtually anyone in the heavyweight division. And the only reason Ngannou looked good against Tyson Fury last October is that he was a fat mess, old-looking, and grown soft from years of facing weak opposition.

Hearn’s Rebuttal

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, shut the door on any idea of the Zhang-Parker winner facing the Fury vs. Usyk winner. He says this is Joshua’s dream of becoming the undisputed, so that’s the way it’s going to be.

The eleven-year pro, Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) will finally get a chance to fight for the undisputed, even if it means he’s taking the easy road by facing a novice with a 0-1 record, Ngannou, who has no rightful business fighting him in the first place, and Wallin.

Eddie Hearn’s reply to Lewis: “Break down whatever you want. His Excellency confirmed the plan. Winner of #oshua-Ngannou v winner of Fury-Usyk – The dream has always been Undisputed, and we are one win away for challenging for it. No problem with you preferring Parker or Zhang getting a shot at Undisputed over AJ!”

Lennox Lewis: “Ok, Eddie Hearn, I know this is the promoter in u speaking, so I’ll break it down like the boxing fan I am. If AJ beats Ngannou, which he should, does that elevate him to a shot at undisputed? Beating Wallin & Ngannou? There’s a much better case for the winner of #Parker-Zhang”