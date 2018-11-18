Kerman Lejarraga Takes Out An Overweight Frankie Gavin In Four-Rounds

Last night in his homeland of Spain, unbeaten welterweight puncher Kerman Lejarraga proved to be too powerful for a game but outgunned Frankie Gavin, stopping him with a vicious left hand body shot in the fourth-round. Now 27-0(22), Lejarraga is fast becoming known as a serious world title contender. Gavin, who fell to 26-4(15) had a bad experience all round, having failed to make weight by a whopping five-pounds at the official weigh-in, and it’s tough to see where the former amateur standout goes from here.





Lejaragga, who ripped the European title from another British fighter in Bradley Skeete in April of this year, winning in just two-rounds, met a determined Gavin, who stood his ground and really tried to make an inside fight of it. But Lejarraga’s power got to the southpaw eventually and Gavin was hurt twice in the fourth before being taken out by the left hand to the midsection. Lejarraga has big plans for the future and his co-promoter Lou DiBella has informed Ring Magazine of his aim to bring the Spaniard to the US (where he has fought once before) to fight next year.

Highly ranked by all of the governing bodies, Lejarraga could even be knocking on the door for a world title shot some time in 2019. The best welterweight in Europe, Lejarraga could indeed feature in some big fights at world level in the talent-rich 147 pound division. With the power he has in his hands, Lejarraga might take some stopping. The 26 year old known as “Revolver” has had three fights this year and each one proved to be a short night for him. Fans certainly want to see more of Lejarraga, a genuine power puncher.

Big things were once expected of Gavin, but now, after losing his three biggest fights by stoppage – to Kell Brook, Sam Eggington and now Lejaragga – the 33 year old could have reached the end. It really will be a tough road back for Gavin is he does try to carry on.